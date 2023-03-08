European Committee of the Regions invites Ukrainians and Moldovan to take part in its Young Elected Politicians Programme 

The European Committee of the Regions (CoR) announces a call for applications for the Young Elected Politicians Programme (YEP) for 2023. This year, for the first time, the programme opens its doors to young local and regional representatives from EU candidate countries, including Ukraine and Moldova.

The Young Elected Politicians programme (YEPs) is a network of representatives who are no older than 40 and hold a mandate at regional or local level. More than 500 young politicians have joined it since its creation in 2019.

The programme offers an opportunity to build a network with other local and regional representatives, exchange best practices, obtain information on EU legislation and funding opportunities, contribute to the work of the Committee of the Regions, and to meet and debate with CoR members and other local, regional and European representatives.

The selected YEPs will have an opportunity to participate in CoR activities and events, including plenary sessions, and in various educational and communication activities related to the programme.

The deadline for applications is 10 April.

Find out more

Press release