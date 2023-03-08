J.B. Hunt's People-Focused Culture Earns National Recognitions From Forbes and Newsweek for Workplace Excellence

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. JBHT, one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, announced today it has been honored with national recognitions from Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women and Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and by Forbes as one of America's Best Large Employers. The three accolades demonstrate the company's commitment to creating a workplace where all employees feel welcomed, valued, respected, safe and heard.

"It all begins with taking care of our people," said Shelley Simpson, president of J.B. Hunt. "Our workplace culture empowers our people to bring their best selves to work each and every day, and these recognitions reflect the progress we've made in creating an environment that welcomes inclusion, celebrates diversity and encourages innovation, leading to exceptional customer value."

J.B. Hunt has implemented multiple programs and initiatives in recent years to advance its workplace environment and retain top talent while attracting fresh perspectives. Following the opening of its Inclusion Office the year prior, J.B. Hunt created The Inclusion Council in 2022, a group of influential senior leaders from across the company with a passion for inclusion. The Council aims to ensure that inclusion remains a key component of creating an exceptional employee experience and drives how the company conducts business.

Through its six employee resource groups (ERGs), the most recent launching in 2022, J.B. Hunt offers opportunities for employee professional development, community engagement and networking. The company's ERGs work to meet the needs of female, Latino, veteran, African American, LGBTQIA+ employees and Asian American and Pacific Islanders. Today, J.B. Hunt has more than 4,800 members in the company's ERGs.

"Creating opportunities for our employees to connect, learn and grow together is one of the many reasons why our employee resource groups are so imperative to fostering inclusion in the workplace," said Brad Hicks, president of Highway Services and executive vice president of People at J.B. Hunt. "The best ideas come from those who feel that their voice is heard, valued and respected, and we're proud to enrich the lives of our employees by promoting a sense of belonging when they come to work each day."

To foster a better work-life balance, J.B. Hunt expanded health benefits in 2022 to support the unique needs of its people and their families, including access to additional mental health resources. The company also launched a scholarship program available exclusively for children and grandchildren of J.B. Hunt employees, awarding more than $250,000 in its inaugural year. The program has since been renewed for 2023. And, to share the company's success with all employees, J.B. Hunt awarded nearly $9 million in appreciation bonuses to full-time company drivers and full-time hourly maintenance and office employees.

J.B. Hunt also made strides in 2022 in shaping the future of supply chain professionals by extending its collaboration with the Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas. With a long-term vision for the future of integrated supply chain management, their efforts focus on ensuring the industry has a modern workforce with professionals who can grow with the industry to meet evolving supply chain challenges, blending logistics expertise with advancing technology.

Recognition Methodology

To determine America's Best Large Employers, Forbes collaborated with Statista, a market research firm, to survey American companies that had at least 5,000 employees. Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employer to family and friends and encouraged to assess other employers in their respective industries. Those named to the list were identified as the top 500 companies to receive the most recommendations.

Newsweek determined its list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women based on a survey conducted among 37,000 employed females. Companies earning the distinction had at least 1,000 employees and ranked the highest on criteria such as compensation and benefits, work-life balance, and proactive management of a diverse workforce. The list includes the top 600 large public companies in America.

Newsweek's list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity was based on scoring of public data, interviews with human resource professionals, and anonymous survey responses provided by a diverse range of employees at companies with at least 1,000 employees in the United States. The survey questions related to corporate culture and working environment, among other areas.

