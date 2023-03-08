Loop Launches First-Ever Returns Benchmarking App

Benchmarks by Loop empowers Shopify merchants to compare their return data against similar brands

Loop, the leading return management platform, today released a free, first to market returns benchmarking app available in the Shopify App Store. The app empowers merchants to unlock key return data and automatically compare it against similar brands in an easy-to-use dashboard. Benchmarks by Loop enables merchants to improve their post-purchase experiences.

Once installed, the app automatically pulls merchants' return data to compare to industry benchmarks including refund rate, top refunded products, and time to repeat purchase. All of these data points and more in a centralized, simple, and easy-to-use dashboard.

Today's growing merchants must understand how their returns impact their bottom line to gain a competitive advantage. Benchmarks by Loop makes comparing return data against similar brands easy, which uncovers areas of opportunities around their return processes.

"The faster merchants can find ways to optimize their returns processes, the better for their bottom line," says Tasha Reasor, SVP of Marketing at Loop. "Benchmarks by Loop is the first of many new products we plan on releasing to help Shopify merchants be successful."

About Loop

Loop is the post-purchase platform that enables Shopify's merchants to transform returns into exchanges. Loop helps over 1,800 brands increase customer loyalty, retain more revenue, and lower reverse logistics costs. Through innovative features like Instant Exchanges, Shop Now, and Bonus Credit, Loop has helped merchants retain more than $900 million in revenue over the past five years. Learn more at www.loopreturns.com.

