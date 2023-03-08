Deepwatch Recognized as Forbes America's Best Startup Employers 2023

Reinforces MDR Leader as Acclaimed National Startup

Deepwatch, the leader in advanced managed detection and response (MDR) security, announced today the company had been recognized by Forbes on its America's Best Startup Employers 2023 list for the second consecutive year. Deepwatch is receiving this prestigious award for its reputation, employee satisfaction, and growth, reinforcing its importance as a startup performing exceedingly well nationally.

"We are honored to be awarded this recognition for two consecutive years. Forbes recognizing our company again validates the culture we've worked diligently to establish. This further proves the unwavering dedication of our employees to create positive experiences which benefits our customers and partners. It's an honor to be selected again as an innovator in cybersecurity as we continue our momentum and market leadership that's increasingly recognized on a national level," said Charlie Thomas, Deepwatch CEO.

Forbes' fifth annual list of America's Best Startup Employers 2023, in partnership with market research company Statista, was compiled by evaluating 2,600 U.S. businesses. Each company was considered based on employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and company growth. Only companies headquartered in the U.S., founded between 2013 and 2020, employing at least 50 employees, and exhibiting a startup structure were considered for the evaluation. The final list ranks the top 500 employers.

This award comes in what is quickly shaping into a banner year of accomplishment. Within the year's first quarter, Deepwatch has achieved key milestones, including expanding its executive leadership team with Mel Wesley joining as Chief Financial Officer and new board member Tracey Newell. Deepwatch also secured $180 million in equity investment and strategic financing to accelerate its innovation and growth in the cybersecurity market, and CRN recognized Lori Cornmesser, Senior Vice President of Global Channel Sales and Alliances, as one of the 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs for 2023.

About Deepwatch

Deepwatch is the leader in managed security services, protecting organizations from ever-increasing cyber threats 24/7/365. Powered by Deepwatch's cloud security platform, Deepwatch provides the industry's fastest, most comprehensive detection and automated response to cyber threats together with tailored guidance from dedicated experts to mitigate risk and measurably improve security posture. The world's leading companies, from the Fortune 100 to mid-sized enterprises, trust Deepwatch to protect their business. Visit www.deepwatch.com to learn more.

