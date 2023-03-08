Wolters Kluwer launches new analytical tool within MediRegs

Outpatient Prospective Payment Systems (OPPS) Batch Grouper and Calculator Service empowers healthcare revenue cycle professionals to batch claim payment calculations, saving valuable time and optimizing workflow

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal and Regulatory U.S. has launched the Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS) Batch Grouper and Calculator Service within MediRegs, Wolters Kluwer's healthcare coding, reimbursement, and compliance solution. With the launch of this tool, healthcare revenue cycle, reimbursement, and audit professionals can proactively analyze outpatient hospital reimbursement. This provides instant insights, facilitates a smoother audit and appeals process, and enables more informed decisions.

Wolters Kluwer has introduced this analytical tool as its latest move in upgrading MediRegs to meet its customers' evolving needs and eliminate common pain points. The OPPS Batch Grouper and Calculator Service enables users to batch-calculate 5,000 outpatient claims instantly, with up to 100,000 claims per day under the Outpatient Prospective Payment System. Healthcare revenue cycle, reimbursement, and audit professionals can use the service to calculate hundreds of scenarios simultaneously, conduct provider specific outlier calculations, adjust complex procedure discounting, and apply select modifiers.

"As healthcare revenue cycle professionals face increased disruption from a volatile reimbursement landscape in the U.S., it is critical for our customers to spend less time on time-consuming repetitive tasks and to have the ability to apply more resources to maintaining a comprehensive coding, reimbursement, and compliance program," said David Bartolone, Vice President and General Manager at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "The OPPS Batch Grouper and Calculator Service will allow MediRegs users to eliminate hours of manual work by batch calculating outpatient claims and streamlining their workflow."

MediRegs helps users address multiple challenges facing the industry by providing immediate access to premier, always up-to-date content, coding tools, and calculators. The platform helps healthcare workers keep up to date on constantly changing healthcare regulations and reimbursement by providing a SaaS workflow solution, integration options, and premier healthcare reimbursement and risk management software.

