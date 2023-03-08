NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030874/?utm_source=PRN

Global Ball Valves Market to Reach $31.6 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Ball Valves estimated at US$10.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 14.9% over the period 2022-2030. Stainless Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.9% CAGR and reach US$13.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Alloy Based segment is readjusted to a revised 14.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.3% CAGR

The Ball Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.8% and 12.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.3% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)

- Alfa Laval

- Apollo Valves

- Avcon

- Avk Holdings

- Bray

- Cameron–Schlumberger Ltd.

- Christian Bürkert

- Crane Co

- Curtiss-Wright Corporation

- Dwyer Instruments

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030874/?utm_source=PRN

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Ball Valves - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ball

Valves by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Ball Valves by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Ball Valves by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stainless Steel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Stainless Steel by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Stainless Steel by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Alloy

Based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Alloy Based by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Alloy Based by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cast

Iron by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Cast Iron by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Cast Iron by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cryogenic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Cryogenic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Cryogenic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water & Wastewater Treatment by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Water & Wastewater

Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Water & Wastewater

Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy & Power by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Energy & Power by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Energy & Power by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Chemicals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Chemicals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Building & Construction

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &

Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trunnion Mounted Ball Valves by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 38: World Historic Review for Trunnion Mounted Ball

Valves by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Trunnion Mounted Ball

Valves by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Floating Ball Valves by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 41: World Historic Review for Floating Ball Valves by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Floating Ball Valves by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rising Stem Ball Valves by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 44: World Historic Review for Rising Stem Ball Valves by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 45: World 16-Year Perspective for Rising Stem Ball Valves

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 46: World Ball Valves Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Ball Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ball

Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Alloy Based, Cast Iron,

Cryogenic and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: USA Historic Review for Ball Valves by Material -

Stainless Steel, Alloy Based, Cast Iron, Cryogenic and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Ball Valves by Material -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless Steel, Alloy

Based, Cast Iron, Cryogenic and Other Materials for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ball

Valves by End-Use - Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemicals,

Energy & Power, Building & Construction, Other End-Uses and Oil &

Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: USA Historic Review for Ball Valves by End-Use -

Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemicals, Energy & Power,

Building & Construction, Other End-Uses and Oil & Gas Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Ball Valves by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water & Wastewater

Treatment, Chemicals, Energy & Power, Building & Construction,

Other End-Uses and Oil & Gas for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ball

Valves by Type - Trunnion Mounted Ball Valves, Rising Stem Ball

Valves and Floating Ball Valves - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 54: USA Historic Review for Ball Valves by Type -

Trunnion Mounted Ball Valves, Rising Stem Ball Valves and

Floating Ball Valves Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Ball Valves by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trunnion Mounted Ball

Valves, Rising Stem Ball Valves and Floating Ball Valves for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA

Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ball Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Alloy Based, Cast

Iron, Cryogenic and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Ball Valves by Material -

Stainless Steel, Alloy Based, Cast Iron, Cryogenic and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Ball Valves by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless

Steel, Alloy Based, Cast Iron, Cryogenic and Other Materials

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ball Valves by End-Use - Water & Wastewater Treatment,

Chemicals, Energy & Power, Building & Construction, Other

End-Uses and Oil & Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Ball Valves by End-Use -

Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemicals, Energy & Power,

Building & Construction, Other End-Uses and Oil & Gas Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Ball Valves by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water & Wastewater

Treatment, Chemicals, Energy & Power, Building & Construction,

Other End-Uses and Oil & Gas for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ball Valves by Type - Trunnion Mounted Ball Valves, Rising Stem

Ball Valves and Floating Ball Valves - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Ball Valves by Type -

Trunnion Mounted Ball Valves, Rising Stem Ball Valves and

Floating Ball Valves Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Ball Valves by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trunnion Mounted Ball

Valves, Rising Stem Ball Valves and Floating Ball Valves for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN

Ball Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ball

Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Alloy Based, Cast Iron,

Cryogenic and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Ball Valves by Material -

Stainless Steel, Alloy Based, Cast Iron, Cryogenic and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Ball Valves by Material -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless Steel,

Alloy Based, Cast Iron, Cryogenic and Other Materials for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ball

Valves by End-Use - Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemicals,

Energy & Power, Building & Construction, Other End-Uses and Oil &

Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Ball Valves by End-Use -

Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemicals, Energy & Power,

Building & Construction, Other End-Uses and Oil & Gas Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Ball Valves by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water & Wastewater

Treatment, Chemicals, Energy & Power, Building & Construction,

Other End-Uses and Oil & Gas for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ball

Valves by Type - Trunnion Mounted Ball Valves, Rising Stem Ball

Valves and Floating Ball Valves - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Ball Valves by Type -

Trunnion Mounted Ball Valves, Rising Stem Ball Valves and

Floating Ball Valves Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Ball Valves by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trunnion Mounted Ball

Valves, Rising Stem Ball Valves and Floating Ball Valves for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CHINA

Ball Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ball

Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Alloy Based, Cast Iron,

Cryogenic and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: China Historic Review for Ball Valves by Material -

Stainless Steel, Alloy Based, Cast Iron, Cryogenic and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Ball Valves by Material -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless Steel,

Alloy Based, Cast Iron, Cryogenic and Other Materials for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ball

Valves by End-Use - Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemicals,

Energy & Power, Building & Construction, Other End-Uses and Oil &

Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: China Historic Review for Ball Valves by End-Use -

Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemicals, Energy & Power,

Building & Construction, Other End-Uses and Oil & Gas Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Ball Valves by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water & Wastewater

Treatment, Chemicals, Energy & Power, Building & Construction,

Other End-Uses and Oil & Gas for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ball

Valves by Type - Trunnion Mounted Ball Valves, Rising Stem Ball

Valves and Floating Ball Valves - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 81: China Historic Review for Ball Valves by Type -

Trunnion Mounted Ball Valves, Rising Stem Ball Valves and

Floating Ball Valves Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: China 16-Year Perspective for Ball Valves by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trunnion Mounted Ball

Valves, Rising Stem Ball Valves and Floating Ball Valves for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE

Ball Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ball Valves by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Ball Valves by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Ball Valves by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ball Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Alloy Based, Cast

Iron, Cryogenic and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Ball Valves by Material -

Stainless Steel, Alloy Based, Cast Iron, Cryogenic and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Ball Valves by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless

Steel, Alloy Based, Cast Iron, Cryogenic and Other Materials

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ball Valves by End-Use - Water & Wastewater Treatment,

Chemicals, Energy & Power, Building & Construction, Other

End-Uses and Oil & Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Ball Valves by End-Use -

Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemicals, Energy & Power,

Building & Construction, Other End-Uses and Oil & Gas Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Ball Valves by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water & Wastewater

Treatment, Chemicals, Energy & Power, Building & Construction,

Other End-Uses and Oil & Gas for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ball Valves by Type - Trunnion Mounted Ball Valves, Rising Stem

Ball Valves and Floating Ball Valves - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Ball Valves by Type -

Trunnion Mounted Ball Valves, Rising Stem Ball Valves and

Floating Ball Valves Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Ball Valves by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trunnion Mounted Ball

Valves, Rising Stem Ball Valves and Floating Ball Valves for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE

Ball Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ball Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Alloy Based, Cast

Iron, Cryogenic and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 96: France Historic Review for Ball Valves by Material -

Stainless Steel, Alloy Based, Cast Iron, Cryogenic and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Ball Valves by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless

Steel, Alloy Based, Cast Iron, Cryogenic and Other Materials

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ball Valves by End-Use - Water & Wastewater Treatment,

Chemicals, Energy & Power, Building & Construction, Other

End-Uses and Oil & Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: France Historic Review for Ball Valves by End-Use -

Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemicals, Energy & Power,

Building & Construction, Other End-Uses and Oil & Gas Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for Ball Valves by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water &

Wastewater Treatment, Chemicals, Energy & Power, Building &

Construction, Other End-Uses and Oil & Gas for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ball Valves by Type - Trunnion Mounted Ball Valves, Rising Stem

Ball Valves and Floating Ball Valves - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 102: France Historic Review for Ball Valves by Type -

Trunnion Mounted Ball Valves, Rising Stem Ball Valves and

Floating Ball Valves Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: France 16-Year Perspective for Ball Valves by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trunnion Mounted Ball

Valves, Rising Stem Ball Valves and Floating Ball Valves for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY

Ball Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ball Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Alloy Based, Cast

Iron, Cryogenic and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Ball Valves by Material -

Stainless Steel, Alloy Based, Cast Iron, Cryogenic and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Ball Valves by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless

Steel, Alloy Based, Cast Iron, Cryogenic and Other Materials

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ball Valves by End-Use - Water & Wastewater Treatment,

Chemicals, Energy & Power, Building & Construction, Other

End-Uses and Oil & Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Ball Valves by End-Use -

Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemicals, Energy & Power,

Building & Construction, Other End-Uses and Oil & Gas Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Ball Valves by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water &

Wastewater Treatment, Chemicals, Energy & Power, Building &

Construction, Other End-Uses and Oil & Gas for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

Table 110: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ball Valves by Type - Trunnion Mounted Ball Valves, Rising Stem

Ball Valves and Floating Ball Valves - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 111: Germany Historic Review for Ball Valves by Type -

Trunnion Mounted Ball Valves, Rising Stem Ball Valves and

Floating Ball Valves Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Ball Valves by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trunnion Mounted Ball

Valves, Rising Stem Ball Valves and Floating Ball Valves for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ITALY

Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ball Valves by Material - Stainless Steel, Alloy Based, Cast

Iron, Cryogenic and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Ball Valves by Material -

Stainless Steel, Alloy Based, Cast Iron, Cryogenic and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 115: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Ball Valves by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless

Steel, Alloy Based, Cast Iron, Cryogenic and Other Materials

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ball Valves by End-Use - Water & Wastewater Treatment,

Chemicals, Energy & Power, Building & Construction, Other

End-Uses and Oil & Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Ball Valves by End-Use -

Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemicals, Energy & Power,

Building & Construction, Other End-Uses and Oil & Gas Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 118: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Ball Valves by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water & Wastewater

Treatment, Chemicals, Energy & Power, Building & Construction,

Other End-Uses and Oil & Gas for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 119: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ball Valves by Type - Trunnion Mounted Ball Valves, Rising Stem

Ball Valves and Floating Ball Valves - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 120: Italy Historic Review for Ball Valves by Type -

Trunnion Mounted Ball Valves, Rising Stem Ball Valves and

Floating Ball Valves Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 121: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Ball Valves by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trunnion Mounted Ball

Valves, Rising Stem Ball Valves and Floating Ball Valves for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030874/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ball-valves-market-to-reach-31-6-billion-by-2030--301763725.html

SOURCE Reportlinker