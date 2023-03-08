INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Zynex, Inc. (ZYXI) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Zynex, Inc. ("Zynex" or the "Company") ZYXI investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 6, 2023, Zynex announced that the Company was postponing release of its fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call initially scheduled for March 6, 2023 to allow additional time to complete its year-end closing procedures.

On this news, Zynex's stock price fell $2.65, or 21%, to close at $9.76 per share on March 7, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Zynex securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

