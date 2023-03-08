M-Files Named Among KMWorld's Top 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management for 2023

Global Information Management Leader Recognized for Delivering Best-⁠in-⁠Class Metadata-Driven Document Management for the Second Consecutive Year

M-Files, a global leader in information management, today announced the company has been named to the KMWorld 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management list for 2023. The annual list recognizes the most important companies in knowledge and information management, and highlights M-Files' commitment to enabling knowledge workers to instantly find the right information in any context, automate business processes, and enforce information control.

"It's an honor to be named by KMWorld as one of the top companies in knowledge management," said Antti Nivala, founder and CEO, M-Files. "With our metadata-driven document management platform, we have made it possible for knowledge workers and enterprises to thrive in the work-from-anywhere world, while also enabling them to adapt to changing business needs, successfully drive digitalization, and improve customer experience. This recognition is a testament to that commitment."

M-Files is the only document management platform that organizes content based on what it is, not where it is stored, as it's built on a foundation entirely driven by metadata. Knowledge workers leverage metadata to search and organize and manage, secure, share, and improve content visibility. This robust metadata foundation provides an exceptional degree of flexibility, improved visibility, and information control across systems and repositories, giving businesses a competitive advantage and significant ROI as they deliver superior customer experiences and higher-quality work with lower risk.

The company recently expanded its offering through its acquisition of leading no-code document automation technology company Ment to deliver robust document automation capabilities that enable new and existing customers to quickly automate their own documents, increase productivity and improve their bottom line by minimizing time-consuming, manual work processes.

"The increasing power of augmented and artificial intelligence, machine learning, natural language processing, semantic layering, knowledge graphs, cloud computing, chatbots, text analytics, and more has revolutionized many aspects of KM," said Tom Hogan, group publisher, KMWorld. "Putting together the list of 100 companies that matter in KM causes us to look at companies with pioneering solutions. We applaud innovation, agility, and a focus on the customer. We are excited about the future."

KMWorld's 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management list is featured in the March/April 2023 issue of KMWorld Magazine and online at https://www.kmworld.com/.

To learn more about M-Files, visit www.m-files.com.

About M-Files

M-Files is a global leader in information management. The M-Files metadata-driven document management platform enables knowledge workers to instantly find the right information in any context, automate business processes, and enforce information control. This provides businesses with a competitive advantage and substantial ROI as they deliver better customer experiences and higher-quality work with lower risk. For more information, visit www.m-files.com.

About KMWorld

The leading information provider serving the Knowledge, Document, and Content Management systems market, KMWorld informs more than 45,000 subscribers about the components and processes - and subsequent success stories – that together offer solutions for improving business performance. KMWorld is a publishing unit of Information Today, Inc. For more information, visit http://www.kmworld.com.

