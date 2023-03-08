Island Provides a Lifeline for Legacy App Support as Microsoft Executes its End-of-Life Plan for Internet Explorer

Island's Enterprise Browser provides an easy and development-free method to keep legacy applications operating and help ensure business continuity

Island, the leader and pioneer in the Enterprise Browser market, announces support for legacy applications that rely on Internet Explorer as Microsoft continues to execute against its announced End of Life for the Internet Explorer browser. The Island Enterprise Browser can fully support legacy applications that require Internet Explorer while adding modern controls like device posture assessment, multi-factor authentication, and robust last-mile controls to keep sensitive information secure.

The move to migrate customers fully off Internet Explorer has been several years in the making, with Microsoft commencing End of Support last year, and an upcoming Windows update is expected to proactively remove Internet Explorer from desktops as a final step in the End of Life process. While Edge and Chrome provide basic compatibility, Island ensures enterprise-grade support and security controls to help ensure the safe operation of critical applications. Island also ensures viability of these legacy applications, giving businesses added return on investment and safety while allowing them to focus on critical business operations.

"As much as we'd like to think all applications are cloud-based SaaS at this point, the reality is that there are thousands of applications written years ago that remain business-critical and require Internet Explorer to operate. Our customers have asked us to help them migrate with as little disruption as possible, and we are more than happy to do so and provide additional value in the process," said Mike Fey, Island CEO and Co-Founder. "Island's Enterprise Browser can provide effortless compatibility for legacy applications, giving customers the runway they need to migrate to modern web applications. And on top of essential compatibility, customers also gain the unique visibility, control and business productivity that are hallmarks of the Island Enterprise Browser."

The Island Enterprise Browser transforms the concept of a web browser as a passive display layer into an active control plane, opening up new realms of control, visibility and productivity for both security and IT teams. Deploying the Island Enterprise Browser to assist with the Internet Explorer transition not only provides business-continuity, but also delivers a host of entirely new advanced capabilities, including:

Support for Internet Explorer versions 5-11 rendering modes

Safe operation of underlying legacy technologies such as ActiveX, Silverlight, Flash and Java

Deep audit-logging of and visibility into all critical application usage without the need for additional extensions

Robotic process automation to tailor web applications to meet the exact business workflow needs of legacy applications and other application workflows

A managed end-user home screen to gracefully introduce new applications

Advanced network routing capabilities to seamlessly access on-premise, private cloud, and SaaS applications

In-app messaging with enterprise branding to inform and guide end-users

End-user productivity features to provide the ideal employee experience

The Island Enterprise Browser

The Island Enterprise Browser is the desktop of the future, enabling organizations to protect users and data at the very point where they interact with SaaS and internal web applications. Using the Island Enterprise Browser, security teams fully control the last mile, from basic protections such as copy, paste, download, upload, and screenshot capture, to more advanced security demands such as data redaction, watermarking and multi-factor authentication insertion. IT teams also gain control, operational simplicity and end-user productivity through a meaningful reduction in complexity and user experience friction. Together, these benefits open up unprecedented opportunities across a growing number of enterprise use cases, including securing critical SaaS and internal web applications from data leakage, safe access for contractors and BYOD workers, and full governance over privileged user accounts. It also delivers a native user experience for the hybrid worker in contrast to costly and poor-performing virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), while supporting built-in safe browsing, web filtering, web isolation, exploit prevention, and Zero Trust network access at much lower cost.

About Island

Island is the developer of the Enterprise Browser – the ideal enterprise workplace, where work flows freely while remaining fundamentally secure. With the core needs of the enterprise naturally embedded in the browser itself, Island gives organizations complete control, visibility, and governance over the last mile, while delivering the same smooth Chromium-based browser experience users expect. Led by experienced leaders of the enterprise security and browser technology space and backed by leading venture funds – Insight Partners, Sequoia Capital, Cyberstarts, and Stripes – Island is redefining the future of work for some of the largest, most respected enterprises in the world. Island is based in Dallas with research and development in Tel Aviv and can be reached at info@island.io or (866) 832-7114.

