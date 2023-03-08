INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Vertex Energy, Inc. (VTNR) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Vertex Energy, Inc. ("Vertex" or the "Company") VTNR investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 9, 2022, before the market opened, Vertex released its second quarter 2022 financial results, revealing a net loss of $63.8 million and an adjusted EBITDA that was approximately 50% less than guidance given just three months prior. Vertex also withdrew its financial guidance for the remainder of fiscal year 2022 and fiscal year 2023.

On this news, Vertex's stock price fell $6.18, or 44.2%, to close at $7.80 per share on August 9, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Vertex securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230308005288/en/