NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Electric Vehicle Insulation Market to Reach $32.6 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Electric Vehicle Insulation estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 35.9% over the period 2022-2030. Foamed Plastics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 36.7% CAGR and reach US$19.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ceramics segment is readjusted to a revised 31.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $822.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 34.1% CAGR

The Electric Vehicle Insulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$822.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 34.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 32.4% and 30.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 25% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

- 3M Company

- Alder Pelzer Holding Gmbh

- Autoneum

- BASF SE

- DuPont

- Elmelin Ltd.

- Hilti

- ITW Inc.

- Marian Inc.

- Morgan Advanced Materials

- Pyrophobic Systems Ltd.

- Saint-Gobain

- Techman Advanced Material Engineers

- Unifrax

- Von Roll Holding AG

- Zotefoams Plc

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Electric Vehicle Insulation - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Insulation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Insulation

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Foamed Plastics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Foamed Plastics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Foamed Plastics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ceramics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Ceramics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Ceramics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermal Interface Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Thermal Interface Materials

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface

Materials by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Battery EV by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Battery EV by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Battery EV by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuel

Cell EV by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Fuel Cell EV by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Fuel Cell EV by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hybrid EV by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Hybrid EV by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Hybrid EV by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plug-in Hybrid EV by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Plug-in Hybrid EV by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Plug-in Hybrid EV by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electrical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Electrical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Electrical by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Thermal by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Thermal by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Acoustic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Acoustic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Acoustic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 37: World Electric Vehicle Insulation Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Electric Vehicle Insulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Insulation by Material - Foamed Plastics,

Ceramics, Thermal Interface Materials and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Insulation

by Material - Foamed Plastics, Ceramics, Thermal Interface

Materials and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Foamed Plastics, Ceramics, Thermal Interface Materials and

Other Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Insulation by End-Use - Battery EV, Fuel Cell

EV, Hybrid EV and Plug-in Hybrid EV - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 42: USA Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Insulation

by End-Use - Battery EV, Fuel Cell EV, Hybrid EV and Plug-in

Hybrid EV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Battery EV, Fuel Cell EV, Hybrid EV and Plug-in Hybrid EV for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Insulation by Insulation Type - Electrical,

Thermal and Acoustic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Insulation

by Insulation Type - Electrical, Thermal and Acoustic Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by Insulation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Electrical, Thermal and Acoustic for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

CANADA

Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Insulation by Material - Foamed Plastics,

Ceramics, Thermal Interface Materials and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by Material - Foamed Plastics, Ceramics, Thermal

Interface Materials and Other Materials Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Foamed Plastics, Ceramics, Thermal Interface Materials and

Other Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Insulation by End-Use - Battery EV, Fuel Cell

EV, Hybrid EV and Plug-in Hybrid EV - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by End-Use - Battery EV, Fuel Cell EV, Hybrid EV and

Plug-in Hybrid EV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Battery EV, Fuel Cell EV, Hybrid EV and Plug-in Hybrid EV for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Insulation by Insulation Type - Electrical,

Thermal and Acoustic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by Insulation Type - Electrical, Thermal and

Acoustic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by Insulation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Electrical, Thermal and Acoustic for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

JAPAN

Electric Vehicle Insulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Insulation by Material - Foamed Plastics,

Ceramics, Thermal Interface Materials and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Insulation

by Material - Foamed Plastics, Ceramics, Thermal Interface

Materials and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Foamed Plastics, Ceramics, Thermal Interface Materials and

Other Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Insulation by End-Use - Battery EV, Fuel Cell

EV, Hybrid EV and Plug-in Hybrid EV - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Insulation

by End-Use - Battery EV, Fuel Cell EV, Hybrid EV and Plug-in

Hybrid EV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Battery EV, Fuel Cell EV, Hybrid EV and Plug-in Hybrid EV for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Insulation by Insulation Type - Electrical,

Thermal and Acoustic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Insulation

by Insulation Type - Electrical, Thermal and Acoustic Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by Insulation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Electrical, Thermal and Acoustic for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

CHINA

Electric Vehicle Insulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Insulation by Material - Foamed Plastics,

Ceramics, Thermal Interface Materials and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: China Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Insulation

by Material - Foamed Plastics, Ceramics, Thermal Interface

Materials and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Foamed Plastics, Ceramics, Thermal Interface Materials and

Other Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Insulation by End-Use - Battery EV, Fuel Cell

EV, Hybrid EV and Plug-in Hybrid EV - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 69: China Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Insulation

by End-Use - Battery EV, Fuel Cell EV, Hybrid EV and Plug-in

Hybrid EV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Battery EV, Fuel Cell EV, Hybrid EV and Plug-in Hybrid EV for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Insulation by Insulation Type - Electrical,

Thermal and Acoustic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: China Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Insulation

by Insulation Type - Electrical, Thermal and Acoustic Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by Insulation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Electrical, Thermal and Acoustic for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

EUROPE

Electric Vehicle Insulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Insulation by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Insulation by Material - Foamed Plastics,

Ceramics, Thermal Interface Materials and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by Material - Foamed Plastics, Ceramics, Thermal

Interface Materials and Other Materials Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Foamed Plastics, Ceramics, Thermal Interface Materials and

Other Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Insulation by End-Use - Battery EV, Fuel Cell

EV, Hybrid EV and Plug-in Hybrid EV - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by End-Use - Battery EV, Fuel Cell EV, Hybrid EV and

Plug-in Hybrid EV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Battery EV, Fuel Cell EV, Hybrid EV and Plug-in Hybrid EV for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Insulation by Insulation Type - Electrical,

Thermal and Acoustic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by Insulation Type - Electrical, Thermal and

Acoustic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by Insulation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Electrical, Thermal and Acoustic for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

FRANCE

Electric Vehicle Insulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Insulation by Material - Foamed Plastics,

Ceramics, Thermal Interface Materials and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: France Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by Material - Foamed Plastics, Ceramics, Thermal

Interface Materials and Other Materials Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Foamed Plastics, Ceramics, Thermal Interface Materials and

Other Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Insulation by End-Use - Battery EV, Fuel Cell

EV, Hybrid EV and Plug-in Hybrid EV - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 90: France Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by End-Use - Battery EV, Fuel Cell EV, Hybrid EV and

Plug-in Hybrid EV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Battery EV, Fuel Cell EV, Hybrid EV and Plug-in Hybrid EV for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Insulation by Insulation Type - Electrical,

Thermal and Acoustic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: France Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by Insulation Type - Electrical, Thermal and

Acoustic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by Insulation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Electrical, Thermal and Acoustic for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

GERMANY

Electric Vehicle Insulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Insulation by Material - Foamed Plastics,

Ceramics, Thermal Interface Materials and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by Material - Foamed Plastics, Ceramics, Thermal

Interface Materials and Other Materials Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Foamed Plastics, Ceramics, Thermal Interface Materials and

Other Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Insulation by End-Use - Battery EV, Fuel Cell

EV, Hybrid EV and Plug-in Hybrid EV - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by End-Use - Battery EV, Fuel Cell EV, Hybrid EV and

Plug-in Hybrid EV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Battery EV, Fuel Cell EV, Hybrid EV and Plug-in Hybrid EV for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Insulation by Insulation Type - Electrical,

Thermal and Acoustic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by Insulation Type - Electrical, Thermal and

Acoustic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by Insulation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Electrical, Thermal and Acoustic for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

ITALY

Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Insulation by Material - Foamed Plastics,

Ceramics, Thermal Interface Materials and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by Material - Foamed Plastics, Ceramics, Thermal

Interface Materials and Other Materials Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Foamed Plastics, Ceramics, Thermal Interface Materials and

Other Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Insulation by End-Use - Battery EV, Fuel Cell

EV, Hybrid EV and Plug-in Hybrid EV - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by End-Use - Battery EV, Fuel Cell EV, Hybrid EV and

Plug-in Hybrid EV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Battery EV, Fuel Cell EV, Hybrid EV and Plug-in Hybrid EV for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Insulation by Insulation Type - Electrical,

Thermal and Acoustic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by Insulation Type - Electrical, Thermal and

Acoustic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by Insulation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Electrical, Thermal and Acoustic for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM

Electric Vehicle Insulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023

(E)

Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Insulation by Material - Foamed Plastics,

Ceramics, Thermal Interface Materials and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 114: UK Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Insulation

by Material - Foamed Plastics, Ceramics, Thermal Interface

Materials and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 115: UK 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Foamed Plastics, Ceramics, Thermal Interface Materials and

Other Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Insulation by End-Use - Battery EV, Fuel Cell

EV, Hybrid EV and Plug-in Hybrid EV - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 117: UK Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Insulation

by End-Use - Battery EV, Fuel Cell EV, Hybrid EV and Plug-in

Hybrid EV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 118: UK 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Battery EV, Fuel Cell EV, Hybrid EV and Plug-in Hybrid EV for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Insulation by Insulation Type - Electrical,

Thermal and Acoustic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 120: UK Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Insulation

by Insulation Type - Electrical, Thermal and Acoustic Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 121: UK 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by Insulation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Electrical, Thermal and Acoustic for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE

Table 122: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Electric Vehicle Insulation by Material - Foamed

Plastics, Ceramics, Thermal Interface Materials and Other

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 123: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by Material - Foamed Plastics, Ceramics, Thermal

Interface Materials and Other Materials Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 124: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Electric

Vehicle Insulation by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Foamed Plastics, Ceramics, Thermal Interface

Materials and Other Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 125: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Electric Vehicle Insulation by End-Use - Battery

EV, Fuel Cell EV, Hybrid EV and Plug-in Hybrid EV - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 126: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Insulation by End-Use - Battery EV, Fuel Cell EV, Hybrid EV and

Plug-in Hybrid EV Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 127: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Electric

Vehicle Insulation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Battery EV, Fuel Cell EV, Hybrid EV and Plug-in

Hybrid EV for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 128: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Electric Vehicle Insulation by Insulation Type -

