INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Match Group, Inc. ("Match" or the "Company") MTCH investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 2, 2022, Match released its second quarter 2022 financial results, warning that it expected the growth of its largest and most important brand, Tinder, to slow in the second half of 2022 as the result of poor product execution, admitting that "Tinder did not deliver on its product roadmap for the first half of the year," forcing the Company to delay the launch of several initiatives and optimizations.

On this news, Match's stock price fell $13.47, or 17.6%, to close at $63.24 per share on August 3, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on January 31, 2023, Match reported disappointing financial results for 2022, including total revenue that missed the Company's prior guidance. The Company attributed the shortfall to "weaker-than-expected product execution at Tinder, the effects of which became more pronounced as the year progressed."

On this news, Match's stock price fell $2.72, or 5%, to close at $51.41 per share on February 1, 2023, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased Match securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230308005284/en/