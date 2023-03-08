INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Tupperware Brands Corporation ("Tupperware" or the "Company") TUP investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 1, 2023, Tupperware issued a press release disclosing that it "identified misstatements which originated in prior annual and unaudited interim periods" and that "there is the possibility that additional current and prior period misstatements could be identified." The Company further disclosed that it "did not design and maintain effective internal controls related to the accounting for the completeness, occurrence, accuracy, and presentation of the income tax provision and related income tax assets and liabilities."

On this news, Tupperware's stock price fell $0.61, or nearly 15%, to close at $3.49 per share on March 1, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Tupperware securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230308005287/en/