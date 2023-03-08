INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Lumen Technologies, Inc. ("Lumen" or the "Company") LUMN investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 9, 2022, during the Company's fourth quarter 2021 conference call, Lumen claimed that stressed supply chains had a negative effect on the Company's operations, including operations related to Quantum Fiber. On this news, Lumen's stock price fell $1.99, or 15.5%, to close at $10.83 per share on February 10, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 2, 2022, during the Company's third quarter 2022 conference call, Lumen disclosed Quantum Fiber build delays, expressing that it was "not yet where [the Company] want[s] it to be" and that it has "much more to do." On this news, Lumen's stock price fell $1.25, or 17.7%, to close at $5.80 per share on November 3, 2022.

Then, on February 7, 2023, on a conference call to discuss the Company's full year 2022 financial results, Lumen admitted that it had pressed "more of a stop button than a pause button" regarding the Quantum Fiber network while it reevaluated its strategic priorities. On this news, Lumen's stock price fell $1.04, or 20.8%, to close at $3.95 per share on February 8, 2023, thereby injuring investors further.

