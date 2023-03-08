Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,377 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 379,022 in the last 365 days.

Celebrating women in science: girl power in STEM

In a changing world, technology and innovation are more important than ever. Yet women and girls remain largely underrepresented in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). This year, Women’s Day, 8 March, coincides with the European Year of Skills. Across the Eastern Partnership region, women and girls are brushing aside the stereotypes to take part in innovation, science and technology.

In a series of articles published today by EU NEIGHBOURS east, promising female professionals share their experiences in STEM, and encourage young girls to step up and follow their dreams. They speak of the stereotypes they have to deal with, but also of the women who inspired them, and most of all of their determination and their passion for the fields they are exploring.

There is a mathematician and a biomedical scientist, a geologist and an IT expert, a statistician and an astrophysicist, but above all they are women and girls following their dreams, pushing the boundaries of science and technology, and contributing to the world of tomorrow.

But don’t expect laboratory geeks, shrouded in their white coats. These are also young women fighting to support Ukraine, women who love dancing and cats, women bursting with positive energy and enthusiasm.

Today on women’s day, read our series of STEM stories, and let yourself be inspired!

Find out more

More Women in Science

You just read:

Celebrating women in science: girl power in STEM

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more