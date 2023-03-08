Celebrating women in science: girl power in STEM

In a changing world, technology and innovation are more important than ever. Yet women and girls remain largely underrepresented in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). This year, Women’s Day, 8 March, coincides with the European Year of Skills. Across the Eastern Partnership region, women and girls are brushing aside the stereotypes to take part in innovation, science and technology.

In a series of articles published today by EU NEIGHBOURS east, promising female professionals share their experiences in STEM, and encourage young girls to step up and follow their dreams. They speak of the stereotypes they have to deal with, but also of the women who inspired them, and most of all of their determination and their passion for the fields they are exploring.

There is a mathematician and a biomedical scientist, a geologist and an IT expert, a statistician and an astrophysicist, but above all they are women and girls following their dreams, pushing the boundaries of science and technology, and contributing to the world of tomorrow.

But don’t expect laboratory geeks, shrouded in their white coats. These are also young women fighting to support Ukraine, women who love dancing and cats, women bursting with positive energy and enthusiasm.

Today on women’s day, read our series of STEM stories, and let yourself be inspired!

Find out more

More Women in Science