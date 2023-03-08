Submit Release
Moldova: Kindergarten in Dubasari district renovated with EU and UNDP support

The ‘Garofița’ kindergarten in Cocieri village, Dubăsari district, has been renovated and modernised according to best educational practices with the support of the European Union and UNDP. 

The pre-school’s roof was overhauled, and classrooms, other spaces, and sanitary facilities were renovated. The classrooms were equipped with furniture and bedding. Three additional classes were opened, creating new job opportunities. Around €173,000 have been invested for all these works during 2019-2022, as part of the EU Confidence Building Measures programme, implemented by UNDP.

The kindergarten is attended by approximately 170 children, who also come from nearby communities – Dubăsari, Corjova, and Roghi.

“Thanks to long-term investments, the kindergarten has become more attractive both for the children from the community and for those from the neighbouring localities. The kindergarten has practically become a small community centre where children can also attend various courses,” said Tatiana Nirca, director of the ‘Garofița’ kindergarten. The kindergarten now offers dance, judo, Romanian and English language classes.

