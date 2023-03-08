Creative Europe: Armenian author shortlisted for European Union Literature Prize

The Armenian author Lusine Kharatyan, and her book A Syrian Affair (ՍԻՐԻԱՎԵՊ ), has made the list of 13 nominees for the European Union Prize for Literature.

The European Union Prize for Literature recognises emerging fiction writers from the European Union and beyond since its creation in 2009. The Prize celebrates outstanding new literary talents from all 41 countries participating in the Creative Europe programme and promotes the circulation of literary works in Europe.

The 2023 EUPL Prize winner and the five special mentions will be revealed on 28 April, during the announcement ceremony at the Leipzig Book Fair.

All nominated authors will be promoted across Europe, with the aim of reaching a wider international audience that could connect with authors beyond their national and linguistic borders.

In 2022, the Georgian writer Iva Pezuashvili won the Prize for his book A Garbage Chute. The jury also gave a special mention to Ukrainian writer Eugenia Kuznetsova for her book Ask Miyechka.

The prize is organised by a consortium of associations comprising the Federation of European Publishers (FEP) and the European and International Booksellers Federation (EIBF), with the support of the European Commission.

