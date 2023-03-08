Anika Highlights Products in High Growth Segments of Joint Preservation during the 2023 AAOS Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- Recently Commenced Full Market Release of X-Twist™ Fixation System, a Cornerstone Product in Anika’s Sports Medicine Portfolio



RevoMotion™ Reverse Shoulder Arthroplasty System Now in Limited Market Release in U.S.

OVOMotion® with Inlay Glenoid Total Shoulder Arthroplasty (TSA) System and Tactoset® Injectable Bone Substitute Featured at 2023 AAOS

BEDFORD, Mass., March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global joint preservation company, today announced it is highlighting recently-launched products in high growth segments of joint preservation and restoration at the 2023 American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting on March 8-10 in Las Vegas, NV. Throughout the event, Anika will feature the X-Twist Fixation System, the OVOMotion with Inlay Glenoid Total Shoulder Arthroplasty (TSA) System, and Tactoset Injectable Bone Substitute, among its other early intervention orthopedic solutions, in booth #3214.

“We’re thrilled to once again participate in the AAOS 2023 Annual Meeting and have this opportunity to share Anika’s continued commitment to delivering a compelling product portfolio that serves the evolving needs of surgeons across the joint preservation and restoration continuum of care,” said Cheryl R. Blanchard, Ph.D., Anika’s President and CEO. “Anika’s focus will be on our shoulder portfolio including compelling products like X-Twist, Tactoset, and the clinically proven OVOMotion with Inlay Glenoid TSA System, the only system that offers a true inlay glenoid. Furthermore, we continue to bring meaningful new products to market, such as the recent limited market release of our RevoMotion Reverse Shoulder System. These devices are meaningful advancements for surgeons and their patients.”

Dr. Blanchard continued, “The limited launch of RevoMotion is a significant step forward as Anika builds on the strong foundation for our multi-year growth strategy in joint preservation. This is truly a next generation reverse shoulder system, and surgeons are excited about the bone conservation and overall surgical flexibility they get with RevoMotion.”

The X-Twist Fixation System, now in full market release, is a platform of suture anchors designed to be mechanically strong1, easy to use, and support healing. This cornerstone system affords surgeons a variety of knotless and knotted soft tissue fixation options in a single anchor platform. The feature-rich design includes venting intended to support cellular infiltration through the anchor to promote bony ingrowth; a double helix thread that allows fast and easy deployment; the ability to support the surgeon’s preferred combination of multiple sliding suture or tape configurations; and the unique X-Spline™ drive technology which provides more torque transfer for easy anchor insertion.

Tactoset, another featured product, is a calcium phosphate based, hyaluronic acid (HA)-enhanced injectable bone graft substitute. This biocompatible, osteoconductive material is highly flowable, easily injectable, settable, and interdigitates into the trabecular bone architecture and has improved handling characteristics compared to other competitive products.1 While widely used to treat insufficiency fractures, it is now also indicated for use with the augmentation of hardware2, such as suture anchors, which provides greater than twice the pullout strength of nonaugmented anchors by increasing the density of poor-quality bone caused by cysts or osteoporosis.1 It supports placement of anchors in the ideal repair location, eliminating the need for larger or additional anchors or more complex surgical techniques or solutions.

Anika’s clinically-proven OVOMotion with Inlay Glenoid TSA System goes beyond the traditional approach for treating glenohumeral osteoarthritis by offering a reliable, primary solution regardless of glenoid erosion, staging and posterior subluxation.3,4 This TSA System offers the only nonspherical humeral head construct combined with a true Inlay Glenoid implant that is proven to recenter the glenohumeral joint and be 10x more resistant to loosening when compared to onlay glenoid systems.3,4,5 With its now extensive clinical data, this proven primary TSA solution facilitates bone preservation, minimizes blood loss and restores motion without activity restrictions. The unique design preserves and mimics native anatomy while restoring the joint line and reducing the risk of overstuffing the joint, a common issue with other total shoulder systems.

Anika leveraged the compelling design and performance elements of the OVOMotion system to create the RevoMotion Reverse Shoulder Arthroplasty System, a next generation, bone preserving, reverse shoulder system that positions Anika to serve the full spectrum of shoulder replacement procedures.

Key benefits of RevoMotion include:

Industry’s smallest diameter threaded glenoid baseplate

Simplified component insertion

Bone preservation and patient personalization

Enhanced efficiency for surgeons and facilities with two streamlined instrument trays

RevoMotion will be shown during the AAOS at the Anika booth by appointment only due to its limited market release status.

There will be multiple opportunities throughout the 2023 AAOS Annual Meeting in Las Vegas to learn more about Anika’s compelling products at the Anika booth, #3214, as well as during two Innovation Theater sessions held in booth #6643:

The first Innovation Theater session:

“A Paradigm Shift: The New Standard in Total Shoulder Arthroplasty,” presented by Anthony Miniaci, MD, an orthopedic surgeon at Baptist Health Florida, will discuss the now extensive collection of data, clinical insights, and why surgeons are adopting the OVOMotion with Inlay Glenoid System as their primary TSA. 9:30 AM on Wednesday, March 8 th in booth #6643



The second Innovation Theater session:

“The Inlay Glenoid: Addressing B2 Glenoids - Inset ≠ Inlay,” also led by Anthony Miniaci, MD, will highlight the Inlay Glenoid and the data surrounding the data and use of a true Inlay Glenoid 10:00 AM on Thursday, March 9 th in booth #6643.



About Anika

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), is a global joint preservation company that creates and delivers meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. Leveraging our core expertise in hyaluronic acid and implant solutions, we partner with clinicians to provide minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. Our focus is on high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including osteoarthritis pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint technologies, and our products are efficiently delivered in key sites of care, including ambulatory surgery centers. Anika’s global operations are headquartered outside of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information about Anika, please visit www.anika.com.

ANIKA, ANIKA THERAPEUTICS, OVOMOTION, REVOMOTION, TACTOSET, X-SPLINE, X-TWIST, and the Anika logo are trademarks of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

