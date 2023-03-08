Cyberstarts Appoints Emily Heath as General Partner

Venture firm adds former DocuSign and United Airlines CISO to investment team to nurture portfolio companies building next generation cybersecurity solutions

/EIN News/ -- JERUSALEM, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyberstarts , a venture capital firm focused on building next generation cyber companies, today announced the appointment of Emily Heath as General Partner, expanding the firm’s investment team. In her role, Heath will be responsible for driving venture deals and nurturing Cyberstarts’ early as well as late stage cyber ventures and entrepreneurs. Cyberstarts is proud to have a majority of females leading the firm, demonstrating their commitment to promoting diversity through action.



Founded in 2018, Cyberstarts has created one of the world’s most successful venture capital firms focused on funding, launching and supporting early stage cybersecurity companies and entrepreneurs. With its unique entrepreneur-backed model, Cyberstarts has a veteran team of technology titans cultivating the next generation of cybersecurity solutions to address today’s largest cyber risks and pain points.

Heath is a seasoned cybersecurity expert bringing more than 20 years of industry experience to her new role as General Partner. Currently, she is an active member of Cyberstarts’ Sunrise Community and also serves on the Board of Directors of one of the firm’s portfolio companies, Wiz . Prior to joining Cyberstarts, Heath served as a CISO at large enterprises including DocuSign and United Airlines and is a former fraud and financial crimes detective for the British Police. Through a combination of her enterprise and Fortune 100 experience, Heath will advise portfolio companies on how to accelerate product-market fit and scale the business.

“Emily brings unmatched experience as an early adopter and innovator of modern-day cybersecurity solutions and has a true understanding of how to navigate critical entrepreneurial challenges,” said Lior Simon, General Partner at Cyberstarts. “Having worked with Emily for several years, I’m excited to welcome her into a larger role and share her kind-hearted, empathetic nature with our team and portfolio companies. Her appointment will further advance our firm’s mission to build and support the world’s most important cybersecurity companies.”

The appointment of Heath comes six months after Cyberstarts announced its Seed Fund III with $60 million committed capital to invest in early stage cybersecurity companies and its new go-to-market (GTM) advisory board, Sunpeak. Cyberstarts now has $374 million of assets under management (AUM).

“I am so honored to join Cyberstarts and be able to work alongside the brightest minds in the cybersecurity industry,” said Emily Heath, General Partner at Cyberstarts. “My passion has always been to help others and empower creative and diverse leaders to drive change and get things done. In this role, I look forward to sharing my experiences and knowledge to mentor and grow the next generation of entrepreneurs poised to solve today’s biggest threats.”

Founded in 2018, Cyberstarts operates a laser-focused seed line of business, nurturing cybersecurity entrepreneurs and helping to shape companies from product ideation to product-market fit and beyond, as well as supporting its portfolio in growth stages with its Opportunity fund and ‘Sunpeak’ process of Go-to-Market executive advisors Cyberstarts funds Israeli, early stage cybersecurity organizations and is the only venture capital firm primarily funded by the industry’s most successful cybersecurity founders. Cyberstarts’ seed investments include Fireblocks , Wiz , Transmit , Island , Noname Security , and many others, including some still operating in stealth mode. For more information, please visit https://cyberstarts.com/ .

