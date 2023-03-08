Feed Probiotics Market Size is expected to reach US$ 7.0 Billion by 2032 at 7.9% CAGR - By PMI

Feed Probiotics Market, By Type (Lactobacilli, Bifidobacteria, and Other Types), By Application (Ruminants, Poultry, Swine, Aquatic animal, others (equine and pets)), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

The Feed Probiotics Market refers to the market for microbial additives that are added to animal feed in order to enhance the health and performance of livestock. Probiotics are live microorganisms that, when consumed in adequate amounts, provide a range of benefits to the host animal, including improved digestion, nutrient absorption, and immune function.

Analyst View:

Growth in consumption of animal-based products, an increase in focus on animal health to prevent disease outbreaks. Mounting world population and the growing financial status of people in developing countries improve their demand for animal products. Additionally rise in safety concerns associated with the outbreak of application diseases is the major factor driving the target market growth. For instance, according to cdc.gov Experts guesstimate that more than 6 out of every 10 known communicable diseases in people are spread from animals, and 3 from every 4 new infectious diseases in people are spread from animals.





Key Highlights:

ADM Animal Nutrition has opened a new Animal Nutrition Technology Center in Decatur, Illinois. This facility aims to innovation in Animal Nutrition, offering capabilities to enhance customer collaboration and develop fully-tailored nutrition solutions.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The market for Feed Probiotics, which had a market value of US$ 3.1 billion in 2022, is anticipated to grow at a moderate CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The market study has been divided into sections based on type, livestock, and geographic region.

By type global feed probiotics market is classified into lactobacilli, bifidobacteria, and other types.

By application, global Feed Probiotics market is classified into Ruminants, Poultry, Swine, Aquatic animal, others (equine and pets)

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the target market. Owing to the population density and the growing demand for the livestock such factor boosting the growth for the target market. Additionally There development in the production facilities and risk-management in the livestock sector that's the result as an increase in the production of animal feed which has opened a countless of opportunities for the vendors that manufacture animal feed Probiotics.

Scope of the Report:

Global Feed Probiotics Market, By Type, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Lactobacilli Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Bifidobacteria Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Other Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Global Feed Probiotics Market, By Application, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Ruminants Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Poultry Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Swine Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Aquatic animal Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Others (equine and pets) Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030



Regional Analysis:

North America - U.S., Canada

- U.S., Canada Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

- UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

- Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

- Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Feed Probiotics Market:

The feed probiotics market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for sustainable and antibiotic-free animal agriculture products, as well as growing awareness of the benefits of probiotics for animal health and performance.

Provita Eurotech Ltd

Life Products Inc.

Calpis Co. Ltd

Chr. Hansen A/S

Lallemand Inc.

Danisco A/S

DSM Nutritional Products Inc.

Orffa International Holding

Novus International Inc.

Kemin Industries Inc.

The competitive landscape of the feed probiotics market is characterized by the presence of a large number of players, ranging from multinational corporations to small, specialized companies. The market is highly fragmented, with a few key players holding significant market share and a large number of smaller players competing for a share of the market.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

