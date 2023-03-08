Ilham Aliyev received High Representative for United Nations Alliance of Civilizations

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Miguel Ángel Moratinos.

Miguel Ángel Moratinos conveyed the greetings of UN Secretary-General António Guterres to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings and asked Miguel Ángel Moratinos to communicate his greetings to the UN Secretary-General.

Miguel Ángel Moratinos hailed the successful cooperation between the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations and Azerbaijan and emphasized that contacts were made in various areas under the signed Memorandum of Understanding. He thanked the head of state for constantly supporting the activities of the UN Alliance of Civilizations.

Miguel Ángel Moratinos said he was delighted to participate in the Global Baku Forum of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, adding that this Center had already acted as an institution with an excellent reputation at the international level.

Miguel Ángel Moratinos praised the successful organization of the Summit-level Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19 held in Baku.

He provided information about the “One Humanity” initiative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations, saying this framework would see concert programs organized in different cities and adding that he was ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan to that end.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that there is very close cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN Alliance of Civilizations and underlined the country would continue to support the Alliance’s activities from now on.

The head of state pointed out that the last Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement held in Baku had been fruitful, adding that Azerbaijan’s NAM chairmanship would finish by the end of the year and that the country’s chairmanship had left a very good legacy.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, temporarily suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, would resume next year. The Azerbaijani leader expressed his confidence that the country`s cooperation with the UN Alliance of Civilizations would continue in this direction.

At the meeting, they highlighted the contribution Azerbaijan had made at an international level to the process of a dialogue among civilizations and cultures based on its rich heritage and experience.