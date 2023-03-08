Submit Release
Official welcome ceremony was held for President of Latvia Egils Levits

AZERBAIJAN, March 8 - 08 March 2023, 12:45

An official welcome ceremony has today been held for the President of the Republic of Latvia, Egils Levits, in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Latvian President in the square decorated with the two countries' national flags.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed the President of the Republic of Latvia, Egils Levits.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of Latvia.

President Egils Levits saluted the Azerbaijani soldiers.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Egils Levits reviewed the guard of honor.

The national anthems of the Republic of Latvia and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

The delegation of Azerbaijan was introduced to the President of Latvia, while the delegation of Latvia was introduced to the President of Azerbaijan.

The guard of honor marched in front of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev and the President of Latvia, Egils Levits, to the accompaniment of a military march.

The heads of state posed for official photos.

 

