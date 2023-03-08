London-based Bartender Puts Filipino Rum Tanduay in the Spotlight
London-born and bred J Rivera is the new Tanduay United Kingdom Brand Ambassador. He has been acquainting Londoners’ palates to various spirits, including Tanduay.
The Philippines' smooth, well-rounded, and premium rums are capturing palates from New York to London. This London bartender thinks it's about time.
Tanduay is a delicious Asian rum, and London being multicultural opens a lot of opportunities for us.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London-born and bred J Rivera, Tanduay United Kingdom (UK) Brand Ambassador, holds the brand close to his heart as he traces his roots back to the Philippines. He shared that it is an honor to represent a brand that he grew up knowing.
— London's premier bartender J Rivera
Rivera added that he is excited to introduce and educate others of the delicious Filipino rum and showcase the Philippines’ amazing produce and terroir through it.
“Being one of the cocktail meccas of the world we’re spoilt for choice. We’re fortunate to have access to pretty much every alcohol category. It pushes and educates us more each year to learn on the intricate, innovative talent these master distillers are producing, with the knowledge and experience that has been passed down from generations,” Rivera said.
He noted that Tanduay has a rich history that dates back to 1854 during the last years of Spain’s colonization of the country. It has not only continued its operations for 169 years, but has remained the leader in the nation’s rum category as well. It was the World’s Number 1 selling Rum for five consecutive years by Drinks International Magazine.
Bringing Pride to the Homeland
Being the Tanduay UK brand ambassador still feels like a dream for Rivera. He said he is grateful to be part of the team.
“The rum is so good and it’s from the homeland,” he pointed out, adding that he drinks Tanduay whenever he visits the country.
Marc Ngo, Tanduay Senior Brand Manager and International Business Development Manager, noted that Filipino bartenders across the world have been instrumental in making Tanduay known in places outside of the Philippines.
“They have made a significant contribution in introducing Tanduay and other Philippine spirits to the international market,” he said.
It is for this reason that they have chosen J Rivera, who has been acquainting Londoners’ palates to various spirits, including Tanduay. Rivera has been in the bartending industry for over 17 years. He started working at Trader Vic’s before moving on to the restaurant cocktail scene. He had a stint at Barbecoa, which at that time was owned by Jamie Oliver and Adam Perry Lang.
“They carried around 300-plus whiskeys. That’s where I really started learning more about spirits, cocktails, responsibility, and respect,” Rivera shared.
He then worked at Oliver’s flagship restaurant, Fifteen, where he joined various competitions along with his team.
“These opened doors to the world of brand ambassadors as well as managing top bars. Then I went into consulting, training, creating drinks menus etc. Every now and again, you will still catch me behind a bar shaking and running drinks. It’s been a little over 17 years, and the busy service is still a passion and a big part of why I still love what I do,” Rivera said.
Showcasing the Best of Tanduay and the Philippines
As its brand ambassador, Rivera aims to introduce Tanduay to more people and create noise for the brand through collaborations with top bars, bartenders, and chefs in London.
“We are going to showcase what Tanduay has to offer and also highlight the Philippines’ culture and hospitality,” he said.
The country’s culture has Chinese, Spanish, and American influences. Its people are known for being hospitable, fun, and friendly.
According to Ngo, having accomplished bartenders such as Rivera among their staple of brand ambassadors will also help the markets appreciate the quality of the Philippines’ finest rum, Tanduay, and sustain its market leadership. Industry think tank Drinks International had cited Tanduay as the World’s Number 1 Selling Rum for the fifth consecutive year. In 2021, Tanduay sold more than 23.7 million cases of its 9-liter rums.
Ngo further added the brand’s international business grew by 16 percent in 2022, with its Asia-Pacific and Middle East markets experiencing a 293 percent growth. Europe, on the other hand, is the next area of growth for Tanduay with its products’ now strategically distributed in the UK, Austria, Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxemburg, and Germany.
Asked which among Tanduay’s rum products he prefers the most, Rivera remarked that it depends on how he feels. He pointed out, though, that some people say the ultimate test for rums lies in making a daiquiri.
“The Tanduay Asian Rum Silver, for me, has the right amount of age to bring out and showcase all the characteristic notes of the terroir. You can taste the coconut, pandan, and vanilla notes, it’s delicious and bartenders love it,” Rivera said.
As of this writing, Tanduay sells four of its award-winning rums in the UK. These include the Tanduay Asian Rum Gold, Tanduay Asian Rum Silver, Tanduay Double Gold, and Especia Spiced Rum -- all winners of various international awards.
Rivera said that these rums give Tanduay a strong advantage, as they can cover a lot of markets.
“Tanduay is a delicious Asian rum, and London being multicultural opens a lot of opportunities for us,” he further said.
The market is constantly evolving, Rivera noted.
“There’s always something new. People can now buy barrels and bartenders are making their own spirits, ferments, and brews. As long as we stay curious and passionate, we can’t go wrong,” he concluded.
