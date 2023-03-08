London-based Bartender Puts Filipino Rum Tanduay in the Spotlight

London-born and bred J Rivera is the new Tanduay United Kingdom Brand Ambassador. He has been acquainting Londoners’ palates to various spirits, including Tanduay.

J Rivera has been in the bartending industry for over 17 years. He started working at Trader Vic’s before moving on to the restaurant cocktail scene. He also had a stint at Barbecoa, which at that time was owned by Jamie Oliver and Adam Perry Lang. He the