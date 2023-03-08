RE: VT Route 15 in Walden

Route 15 has re-opened to normal traffic.

Vermont Route 15 in Walden, a couple miles west of the Route 2 intersection is being shut down temporarily to remove a disabled tractor-trailer. Tow/recovery vehicles are working to clear the roadway as quickly and safely as possible and this is not expected to be a long-term closure.

Updates will be provided as details are available.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully