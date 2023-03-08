Submit Release
RE: VT Route 15 in Walden

Route 15 has re-opened to normal traffic.

 

From: Kelley, Rich
Sent: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 9:28 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: VT Route 15 in Walden

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

 

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Vermont Route 15 in Walden, a couple miles west of the Route 2 intersection is being shut down temporarily to remove a disabled tractor-trailer.  Tow/recovery vehicles are working to clear the roadway as quickly and safely as possible and this is not expected to be a long-term closure. 

 

Updates will be provided as details are available.


Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully

 

