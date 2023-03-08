Thermochromic Material Market Share, Size, Emerging Trend, Region Study, Technology, Global Forecast: 2020-2030
Thermochromic Material Market report provides detailed analysis of top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, competitive landscape.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Thermochromic material market is set to exceed $1.3 billion by 2030, and witnessing a CAGR of 3.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape. The market is analyzed based on regions and competitive landscape in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results.
Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, both Europe and Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.
The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape. global Thermochromic material market growth is driven by surging preference for colored materials among consumers and use of printing inks containing metallic pigments in the flexible packaging industry. On the other hand, excellent color strength and vibrant durable colors present new opportunities in the upcoming years.
On the other hand, the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry witnessed a significant growth, which led to increasing demand for thermochromic material across the globe. In addition, online shopping increased the demand for packaging & printing during the pandemic, thereby, fueling the thermochromic material market globally
Based on end use, the leuco dyes segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the others segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2030.
Based on type, both the reversible and irreversible segment held the equal market share in 2020, holding more than half of the global thermochromic material market. However, the irreversible segment is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the irreversible segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR of 3.4% from 2021 to 2030.
By Material
Leuco Dyes
Liquid crystals
Pigments
Others
By End-Use Industry
Packaging
Printing & Coating
Medical
Textile
Industrial
Others
COVID-19 scenario:
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the global thermochromic material market.
The pandemic led to a global lockdown and temporary closure to the production of major industries such as pulp & paper, textile, printing & coating, and others across the world, which, in turn, affected the growth of the global thermochromic material market.
Leading players of the global thermochromic material market analyzed in the research include
1. OliKrom (France)
2. LCR Hallcrest (U.S.)
3. Chromatic Technologies (CTI) (US)
4. Matsui International Company (U.S.)
5. New Prisematic Enterprise (Taiwan)
6. Smarol Industry (China)
7. GEMINNOV (France)
8. Hali Industrial (China)
9. Kolorjet (India)
10. Kolortek (China).
