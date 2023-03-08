Flash News: OKX Combines Two Popular Investment Strategies in One Trading Bot, OKX Web3 Wallet Integrates with Sui Network and YFI

/EIN News/ -- VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, has issued updates for the week of March 6, 2023.



OKX Introduces Futures DCA (Martingale) Trading Bot

OKX has added the Futures DCA (Martingale) Trading Bot to its leading suite of trading bot offerings. The Futures DCA bot is the twelfth trading bot to be offered on the OKX exchange.

The Futures DCA (Martingale) trading bot combines two popular investment strategies: dollar-cost averaging (DCA) and the Martingale strategy. It helps users automate their trades and make decisions based on market trends while allowing them to maximize their returns and minimize risk.

Find out more here or in OKX’s Futures DCA (Martingale) blog post .

OKX integrates with Sui Network and YFI

OKX has expanded its partnerships with both Yearn Finance and Sui Blockchain, with the OKX Web3 Wallet now integrated with both projects.

Yearn Finance (YFI), one of the oldest and most well-known DeFi projects, is a group of protocols running on the Ethereum blockchain that allow users to optimize their earnings on crypto assets through lending and trading services.

Sui is a permissionless Layer 1 blockchain designed to enable creators and developers to build experiences that cater to the next generation of Web3 users. Sui is horizontally scalable to support a wide range of application developments at low cost and high speed.

