Animal Genetics Market Size to Hit $8.21 Billion, Globally, by 2028 - Lead by Porcine Segment with 7% CAGR during (2022-2028) | The Insight Partners

The global animal genetics market size is driven by growing preference for animal-derived protein supplements & food products and rising adoption of progressive genetic practices such as artificial insemination (AI) and embryo transfer.

/EIN News/ -- New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, “ Animal Genetics Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Global Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Products (Poultry, Porcine, Bovine, Canine, and Others); Genetic Material (Semen and Embryo); and Service (DNA Typing, Genetic Trait Tests, Genetic Disease Tests, and Others)”, the global animal genetics market size is expected to grow from USD 5.62 billion in 2022 to USD 8.21 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR 5.9% during 2022-2028.





Download PDF Brochure at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003517







Global Animal Genetics Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 5.62 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 8.21 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 5.9% from 2022-2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 170 No. of Tables 83 No. of Charts & Figures 73 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Products, Genetic Material, and Service





Global Animal Genetics Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Neogen Corporation, Genus, Groupe Grimaud, Topigs Norsvin, Zoetis Services Llc, Hendrix Genetics Bv, Envigo, Vetgen, Animal Genetics Inc, Alta Genetics Inc. are among the key companies operating in the animal genetics market. Leading players are adopting strategies such as expanding and diversifying their market presence and acquiring a new customer base to tap prevailing business opportunities.

In September 2020 , Topigs Norsvin entered a strategic partnership with Acuity swine genetics company. This partnership will allow collaboration and expansion of technical expertise, commercial product testing, and supply chain infrastructure in the animal genetics market across the North American region.

In April 2020 , Zoetis Animal Genetics and Angus Australia entered a strategic partnership that will aid Australian Angus breed stock and commercial breeders with an additional benefit from genomic or DNA-based technology. Zoetis has considerably expanded the Angus genomic reference population through genotyping services and sponsorship.

In October 2020 , Hendrix Genetics and Solidaridad entered a partnership to provide sustainable poultry production in Mozambique and Zambia, Africa. Solidaridad is a local African poultry farming company that will have secured access to the poultry genetics technologies from Hendrix Genetics





Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00003517







Rising Adoption of Progressive Genetic Practices Such as Artificial Insemination (AI) and Embryo Transfer to Drive Global Animal Genetics Market Growth during 2022-2028:

Growing focus on developing superior animal breeds using genetic engineering to obtain high reproduction rates for large-scale production of modified breeds is expected to drive the animal genetics market during the forecast period. Animal genetics emphasizes the inheritance and genetic variations in wild and domestic animals. This science is used commercially to test genetic disorders, test genetic traits, and type DNA. For identifying genetic hybridizations, animal genetics uses various genetic practices, such as artificial insemination, embryo transfer, and cytological studies. Moreover, artificial insemination (AI) can reduce various risks in animal breeding and disease transmission. It is found that female offspring cattle born through artificial insemination yield more milk than normal offspring. Additionally, the use of antibiotic-containing semen extensors is effective in preventing bacterial infectious diseases. Therefore, the entire AI process is considered more hygienic than natural mating.

The market players focus on partnerships, collaboration, and acquisitions to develop genetically modified breeds and maintain their market share. For instance, in August 2020, Cogent and AB Europe collaborated to launch a novel sexed semen service for sheep producers in the UK. In May 2018, Recombinetics entered into a partnership agreement with SEMEX to implement a precision breeding program, which is expected to improve animal health and well-being through hornless dairy cattle genetics. According to the Brazilian Association of Artificial Insemination, commercialized doses of semen increased from 7 million in 2003 to ~14 million in 2017. Thus, the rising adoption of genetic practices will support the animal genetics market growth in the coming years.





Check Discount on this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00003517







Global Animal Genetics Market – Segmentation Overview:

The animal genetics market, by product , is segmented into poultry, porcine, bovine, canine, and others. The porcine segment held the largest share of the animal genetics market in 2022, whereas the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Pork is the most consumed meat across the globe. In the US, pork production generates US$23.4 billion in output annually. Additionally, 26% of that is around 2.2 million metric tons of pork, and its products are exported to other countries. Also, developments by the major pork producers in the country are likely to grow the pork production industry. For instance, in 2017, 123-year-old Clemens Food Group partnered with 12 independent hog farmers to establish a new packing plant in Michigan.

The animal genetics market, by genetic material , is segmented into semen and embryo. The embryo segment held the largest share of the animal genetics market in 2022, and the semen segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% in the market during the forecast period. The accurate prediction of male fertility is of major economic importance in the animal breeding industry. Semen DNA tests are conducted to analyze the genotype on a semen-stained specimen. It also helps in animal breeding.

Based on service , the animal genetics market is segmented into DNA typing, genetic trait tests, genetic disease tests, and others. The DNA typing segment held the largest share of the animal genetics market in 2022. Also, the genetic disease tests segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% in the market during the forecast period.





Buy Premium Copy of Animal Genetics Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003517











Browse other research published by The Insight Partners:

Global Genetic Testing Services Market Size to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing, Prenatal Testing, New-born Screening and Others), Disease (Cancer, Metabolic Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases and Others), Service Provider (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospital-Based Laboratories and Clinics) and Geography

Global Genetic Engineering Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology (CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN, Antisense, Other Technologies); Application (Cell line Engineering, Genetic Engineering, Diagnostics and Therapeutics); End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations)

Global Genetic Analyzer Market Size Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (DNA Microarrays, PCR, Next Generation Sequencing, Serial Analysis of Gene Expression, Northern Blotting); Application (Diagnostics Centres, Drug Discovery, Research and Development, Others)

Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Reagents and Consumables, Assays, Services); End Use (Healthcare Industry (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology), Food Industry, Cosmetics Industry, and Others), and Geography

Global Animal Health Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product (Prescription and Non-Prescription) and Animal Type (Production Animal and Companion Animal)

Global Animal Vaccination Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, DNA Vaccines); Animal Type (Livestock animal, Companion Animals); Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others); Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Others) and Geography

Global Animal Antibacterial And Antibiotics Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Tetracyclins, Penicilins, Sulfonamides, Macrolides, Quinolones, Amingoglycosides, Cephalosporins); Animals (Companion Animals, Food-Producing Animals); Mode of Delivery (Oral Powder or Solutions, Injections, Premix, Intramammary Preparations) and Geography

Global Farm Animal Drugs Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Anti-Infective, Parasiticides, Anti-Inflammatory, Anesthetics, Analgesics, Hormones and Related Product, and Others), Animal Type (Livestock Animal and Equine), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Topical, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Pharmacies and Drug Stores, and Others), and Geography

Global Veterinary Medicine Market Size Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product (Drugs, Vaccines, Medicated Feed Additives); Route of administration (Oral, Parenteral, Topical); Animal Type (Companion Animals, Livestock Animals); End-user (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Pharmacies and Drug Stores), and Geography

Global Animal Protein Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Source (Egg, Dairy, Others); Form (Solid, Liquid); Application (Food and beverages, Pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, Personal Care, Animal feed) and Geography









About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: