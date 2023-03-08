Mosdex Boosts Referral Program Rewards: Enjoy 20% Increase in Staking Rebate and Claim Commission

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mosdex, a cryptocurrency staking platform powered by AI, recently announced an exciting update to its Pro Grade referral program that will benefit its users. Mosdex aims to automate and simplify crypto management, lower overall costs, and offer easy exchange while exploring high-liquidity and high-yielding arbitrage staking projects.

One of the unique features of Mosdex is that it utilizes machine learning and blockchain technologies, allowing users to trade using real-time analytics. This provides users with valuable insights into the market and helps them make informed trading decisions.

Moreover, Mosdex's advanced staking platform leverages AI-powered arbitrage to provide maximum returns to its users. By staking cryptocurrency assets on Mosdex, users can earn attractive returns on their investments. Mosdex also offers its users a referral program that rewards them for inviting new users to the platform.

Mosdex Increasing Staking Rebate and Claim Commission for Referrals

Users of Mosdex who have upgraded to Pro Grade are eligible for increased staking rebates, and with the latest update to the referral program, they can now earn even more rewards. The staking rebate has been boosted by 20% from 0.5% to 0.6% of the staked amount. For example, if a user stakes 10,000 USDT, they will now receive a rebate of 60 USDT, compared to the previous 50 USDT. This enhancement is a demonstration of Mosdex's unwavering dedication to delivering the best possible service to its users.

Moreover, the claim commission for all referral levels has also increased by 20%. Pro1 users will now earn 1.2% in claim commission, while Pro2 and Pro4 levels have also experienced a rise in commission earnings. For instance, if a user invites three valid referrals at the Pro2 level, and they claim rewards worth 1000 USDT, the user will now earn a commission of 24 USDT, compared to the previous 20 USDT. Pro5 users can now earn an impressive 6% as claim commission. This means that if a user invites nine valid referrals at the Pro5 level and they claim rewards worth 10,000 USDT, the user will earn a commission of 600 USDT.

This increase in rewards provides a tremendous opportunity for all users to earn more in referral commissions. Users can take advantage of this opportunity by inviting new users to Mosdex. By doing so, they can earn commissions while contributing to the growth of the Mosdex community and enhancing the profitability for staking users. With the updated referral program, users can earn more rewards while supporting the platform's expansion.

The referral program on Mosdex is an excellent way to earn additional rewards by inviting new users to the platform. The program comprises five tiers, ranging from PRO1 to PRO5, offering different levels of rewards based on the number of valid referrals and staking amount. The updated referral grades, criteria, and revised staking rebate are summarized in the table below:

As illustrated in the table, the staking rebate remains unchanged for all tiers, while the claim commission increases as users move up to higher referral levels. The PRO5 tier users can now earn six times more claim commission than before, which is a significant increase.

The Mosdex referral program is an excellent opportunity for anyone interested in earning additional income while also promoting a reliable and trustworthy staking platform. By inviting new users to Mosdex, users can earn commissions while contributing to the growth of the community and improving the profitability for all staking users.

Mosdex Protocol At The High Level

Our arbitrage protocol at MOSDEX works by leveraging a robust technology to take advantage of arbitrage opportunities on both centralized and decentralized exchanges. For centralized exchanges, our protocol gains access to the exchange's order book through their API and executes trades using empirically developed strategies.

Meanwhile, our decentralized arbitrage protocol identifies crypto assets listed on decentralized exchanges using their smart contract addresses. This protocol can trade arbitrage opportunities across decentralized exchanges on different blockchain networks, and even between centralized and decentralized exchanges if a more profitable opportunity arises.

Unlike DEX aggregators that only detect price differences, our decentralized arbitrage trading solution goes further by executing trades on various decentralized exchanges to generate profits for investors who commit their funds to the protocol.

Price development on decentralized exchanges experiences lags and spikes depending on liquidity and trading activity, much like order books on centralized exchanges. However, our unique ability to seamlessly transition from API connections for centralized exchanges to snipping smart contract addresses for decentralized exchanges sets our arbitrage protocol apart.

How The Platform Keeps Its Competitive Edge

But what makes Mosdex stand out from other cryptocurrency staking platforms is its unique arbitrage protocol. With a solid technology introduced to exploit arbitrage on centralized exchanges, MOSDEX’s arbitrage protocol snipes arbitrage opportunities on centralized exchanges. The exchange access technology leverages API functionalities, allowing the arbitrage protocol to gain access to the exchange's order book and conduct trades through empirically developed strategies.

Furthermore, the arbitrage protocol is being developed to work on decentralized exchanges. It can identify crypto assets listed on decentralized exchanges using their smart contract addresses. This enables the protocol to trade arbitrages across decentralized exchanges on different blockchain networks and also between centralized and decentralized exchanges in case a more profitable arbitrage occurs between these two platforms.

In conclusion, Mosdex provides its users with a safe and user-friendly platform, enabling them to earn attractive returns on their investments while exploring high liquidity and high-yielding arbitrage staking projects. The automated and simplified crypto management, lower overall costs, and easy exchange make Mosdex an excellent choice for crypto enthusiasts. The unique arbitrage protocol makes Mosdex stand out from other cryptocurrency staking platforms and provides users with additional opportunities to profit.

