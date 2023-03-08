Global Healthcare Staffing Market Expected to Accumulate a Revenue of $89,763.9 Million, Growing at a Healthy CAGR of 8.9% in 2022-2031 Timeframe [260-Pages] | Lead by Research Dive

The global healthcare staffing market is anticipated to grow tremendously by 2031, mainly due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in aging population. Also, increasing demand for more employees in hospitals due to rise in number of government hospitals is expected to make the hospitals sub-segment of the market as the highly dominant one. The market in the North America region is predicted to witness substantial growth opportunities by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Research Dive, the global healthcare staffing market is anticipated to rise at a stable CAGR of 8.9%, thereby garnering a revenue of $89,763.9 million by 2031. This comprehensive Research Dive report presents a brief outlook of the current framework of the healthcare staffing market including its priority features like growth drivers, growth opportunities, restraints, and hindrances during the forecast timeframe of 2022-2031. The report also contains all the crucial market figures to help new entrants understand the market easily.

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: In the last few years, there has been a considerable increase in the incidence of chronic diseases among the aging populations across the globe. This increased incidence of chronic diseases is predicted to be the primary growth driver of the healthcare staffing market in the forecast period. Additionally, growing need for flexible staffing services is expected to further push the market forward.

Opportunities: Increased number of hospitals and care centers is predicted to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period. Moreover, effective workforce strategies that encourage the recruitment are anticipated to augment the growth rate of the market.

Restraints: However, the growing use of AI and robots in the healthcare industry may restrict the growth of the healthcare staffing market in forecast period.

Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

The novel coronavirus pandemic created havoc across the globe. The government-mandated lockdowns and travel restrictions further impacted industries and businesses across the globe. The healthcare staffing market, however, has been an exception. A rise in the number of hospital admissions during the pandemic resulted in hospitals and care centers recruiting more hospital staff for treating and nursing these patients. Hence, a massive growth was recorded in the healthcare staffing market during the pandemic period.

Segments of the Market

The report has fragmented the healthcare staffing market into segments based on type, end-user, and region.

Type: Allied Healthcare Staffing Sub-segment to Witness Significant Growth

By type, the allied healthcare staffing sub-segment is expected to grow rapidly by 2031. The growing importance of healthcare providers who support other specialists in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of a wide range of illnesses is anticipated to help in the growth of this sub-segment.

End-User: Hospitals Sub-segment to be Highly Dominant

By end-user, the hospitals sub-segment of the healthcare staffing market is expected to have a huge market share by 2031. Increasing demand for more employees in hospitals due to rise in number of government hospitals and care centers is predicted to be the primary growth driver of the sub-segment in the forecast period.

Region: Market in the North America Region to be the Most Profitable

By regional analysis, the healthcare staffing market in North America region is predicted to be the most lucrative in the 2022-2031 timeframe. The growing aging population, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and supportive governmental policies are expected to be the leading factors for pushing the market in this region.

Prominent Market Players

Some leading players in the healthcare staffing market are

AMN Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.

Teamhealth

Envision Healthcare Corporation

Trustaff

Adecco Group

CHG Management, Inc.

Aya Healthcare

Locumtenens.Com

Maxim Healthcare Group

These players are formulating numerous business strategies like mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to get a commanding position in the market.

For instance, in July 2022, Medical Solutions, a leading provider of workforce solutions to the healthcare industry, announced the acquisition of Matchwell, a global leader in healthcare staffing solutions. This acquisition is expected to provide a boost to the acquiring company, i.e., Medical Solutions to consolidate its position as the leader of the market in the coming period.

Finally, this comprehensive report also summarizes many crucial aspects of the global market including product portfolio, latest strategic developments, financial performance of the key players, and SWOT analysis.

More about Healthcare Staffing Market:

