Elev8 New Media Recognized on The PR Net Next Gen Awards 2023

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elev8 New Media (“Elev8” or the “Company”), a media and public relations firm specializing in securing media and press coverage for its client companies, has been selected for The PR Net Next Gen Awards 2023 , an annual program that recognizes exceptional talent, pioneering innovation and noteworthy influence in the PR industry.



“We are thrilled to be listed in this year’s Next Gen Awards alongside an extraordinary lineup of agencies shaping the communications industry forward with innovation and meaningful purpose,” commented Co-Founder and CEO of Elev8 New Media, Mrs. Jessica Starman. “We are thankful to the judging committee for the celebratory recognition and to our clients for their partnership and continued trust.”

Elev8 provides clients with enhanced exposure by maintaining valuable relationships with journalists, outlets, and beyond for ongoing media coverage. In addition, Elev8 bolsters client visibility through digital and social marketing and is consistently developing, implementing, managing, and monitoring client coverage across various platforms.

To briefly summarize the agency’s achievements over the last year, Elev8 has secured print, broadcast, and digital media coverage across trade, national, local, and mainstream publications such as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Fierce Biotech, Forbes, AdWeek, BevNET, Bloomberg, and many more. Additionally, Elev8 continues to effectively manage its clients’ corporate social media accounts, including LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram, in addition to marketing campaigns for clients.

Elev8 New Media represents clients across various industries, including consumer and enterprise technology, fintech, consumer products, automobiles, medical technology, blockchain, biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, mining, and more. For more information about the agency, visit https://www.elev8newmedia.com/ .

Today’s recognition follows noteworthy accolades and accomplishments obtained over the last year, including Inc.’s Inaugural Partner Power List 2022, for which Elev8 New Media was named an honoree . The agency also received an Award of Excellence in Media Relations and earned the 2022 Media Relations: Travel, Tourism and Hospitality Award from The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Los Angeles Chapter for campaign work with technology company clients. Elev8 was also named a winner in the Top Agencies category of PR Daily’s Top Agencies Awards for 2022.

About The PR Net and Next Gen Awards:

The PR Net is the premier global network for marketing and communications professionals. It is a modern take on the classic networking club and an “industry insider favorite” for executives looking for a central platform for industry intelligence and connections. Founded by industry veteran Lisa Smith in 2015, The PR Net consists of online content that reads like a magazine, member-only services, and highly sought-after digital and in-person member events.

‘The PR Net Next Gen Awards’ is a new annual awards program that celebrates agency excellence championing the new thinkers, innovators, and groundbreakers across the field of PR, who are shaping the bright future of the communications industry.

About Elev8 New Media:

Elev8 New Media is award-winning boutique public and media relations agency that has secured thousands of earned media placements for our clients, including in The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CNBC, Forbes, Cheddar, Fox Business, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily and more (all earned coverage, not paid). This is in addition to trade publications and local media. We help companies strategically communicate by transforming their work into captivating stories that kindle monumental growth. Our public relations and social media teams strive to build strong relationships with our clients and the media while providing creative social strategies to meet their business objectives.

For more information, please visit www.elev8newmedia.com .