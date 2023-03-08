Press Releases

Attorney General Tong Moves to Revoke or Reduce Pension of John F. Bernardo

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong this week moved to revoke or reduce the pension of former West Haven housing specialist John F. Bernardo following his federal guilty plea to a conspiracy to commit wire fraud charge involving COVID relief funds.

Bernardo was an employee of the City of West Haven in its Office of Community Development Administration. In 2021, Bernardo conspired with Michael DiMassa, then a state legislator who also worked for the West Haven City Council. Bernardo and DiMassa formed a shell company, Compass Investment Group LLC, which listed as its address Bernardo’s home address. DiMassa caused the City of West Haven to issue thirteen checks from the city’s COVID relief funds to the shell company. To provide cover for the scheme, DiMassa submitted false invoices for services which the shell company never provided to West Haven. These fraudulent transfers to the shell company totaled $636,783.70. Bernardo received a portion of the money for his personal use.

Bernardo was charged with and pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He is awaiting sentencing, currently scheduled for March 22nd.

Under Conn. Gen. Stat. § 1-110a, the Attorney General “shall” file suit to “revoke or reduce the pension of any kind” of a state or municipal official or employee convicted on corruption-related charges – defined specifically in the law as embezzling public funds; committing felony theft from the state or a municipality; bribery in connection with one's service as a state or municipal employee; or committing a felony with intent to defraud in order to obtain a profit, gain or advantage for themselves or someone else.

Bernardo receives an annual pension from the City of New Haven from his time as a city firefighter and investigator in the Fire Marshal’s Office. It is that pension which this suit seeks to revoke or reduce.

“John Bernardo participated in an egregious fraud to enrich himself at the expense of the citizens of West Haven during the height of the pandemic. He has pleaded guilty to a federal corruption charge. State statute requires that the Office of the Attorney General now file suit to revoke or reduce his pension. My office will always take strong action to enforce this statute on behalf of taxpayers,” said Attorney General Tong.

Click here to view the lawsuit.

Assistant Attorney General Eric P. Babbs and Forensic Fraud Examiner Kevin Jeffko, under the supervision of Deputy Associate Attorney General Gregory K. O’Connell, Chief of the Government Program Fraud Section, are assisting the Attorney General in this matter.

