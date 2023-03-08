Senegal: Morocco Participates at 4th International Exhibition of African Products as Guest of Honor

MOROCCO, March 8 - The fourth edition of the International Exhibition of African Products (FIPA) officially opened Tuesday in the Senegalese capital Dakar, with the participation of Morocco as guest of honor.

This event, which runs until March 12, is organized by the Platform "Bay Sa Waar" under the theme "the mobility of economic and cultural operators and its impact on international trade".

The opening ceremony of this 4th edition took place in the presence of the Commissioner general of FIPA and president of the platform "BAY SA WARR", Dramé Fatou, the representative of the Minister of Trade, Consumer Affairs and Small and Medium Enterprises, several local officials, the ambassadors of Rwanda and Côte d'Ivoire, as well as exhibitors and participants in this event.

In his opening remarks, the representative of the Minister of Commerce, Consumer Affairs and Small and Medium Enterprises, stressed the importance of this meeting in the promotion of local products of African countries, noting that it will have economic impacts at national and continental levels.

This exhibition will allow to share experiences between countries and establish mutual partnerships, he added, noting that it brings together economic operators, cultural actors from different African countries.

Regarding the choice of Morocco as guest of honor of this edition of FIPA, he stressed that it is part of the historical and exceptional relations between the two countries and their desire to further strengthen their bilateral cooperation.

Speaking on this occasion, the chairwoman of the Moroccan delegation, Khadija El Gharbaoui, president of the International Forum for Enterprising and Dynamic Women of Africa, Morocco section, said that this edition has opted for Morocco as guest of honor and the Democratic Republic of Congo as host country, with a rich and varied program including exhibitions, B2B meetings, specifying that the particularity of this edition is the programming of training sessions in personal development, particularly in terms of female leadership.

Morocco is represented at this meeting by economic operators in various sectors namely food, fisheries, energy and painting, she said.

She also stressed that the choice of the Kingdom of Morocco as guest of honor of this edition is part of the historical and exemplary relations between the two sister countries and their fruitful cooperation in various fields.

In this regard, she said that this event is an opportunity for Moroccan economic operators and their Senegalese counterparts to establish economic partnerships and exchange their expertise and experience in their respective fields.

MAP: 08 March 2023