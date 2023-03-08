Submit Release
Special Representative for City and State Diplomacy Ambassador Hachigian and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Ambassador Abercrombie-Winstanley to Attend SXSW EDU 2023 in Austin, Texas

Special Representative for City and State Diplomacy Ambassador Nina Hachigian and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley will attend South By Southwest EDU 2023 on March 9, in Austin, Texas to participate on a panel on Pathways for Global Affairs on College Campuses, hosted by Meridian International Center.

Ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley will discuss why diversity matters for U.S. foreign policy and the Department of State’s work to strengthen its workforce through diversity, inclusion, and accessibility initiatives.  Ambassador Nina Hachigian will discuss the benefits of international engagement at the local level and the ways the new Subnational Diplomacy team is incorporating youth engagement in the work of city and state diplomacy.

To stay updated, follow @SubnationalDip  and @StateDeptDEIA .

For media inquiries and questions, please contact Danielle Najjar at Meridian International Center, dnajjar@meridian.org.

For more information on the Special Representative for City and State Diplomacy, email: Subnational@state.gov. For more information on the Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, email: sodi@state.gov.

