Spinal Trauma Devices Market Is Expected to Reach US$ 5.2 Billion by 2032: Fact.MR Report

Rising accident injuries, increased focus on medical equipment research and development, adoption of cutting-edge IT healthcare technologies, increasing the world's geriatric population, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in developing countries, are the main factors driving the growth of the spinal trauma devices market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global sales of spinal trauma devices are expected to increase at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2032.

The global market for spinal trauma devices is projected to reach US$ 5.2 billion by 2032.

China’s market is predicted to expand at a high CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Sales of internal fixation devices are likely to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2032.

“Primary factors driving spinal trauma device sales are growing cases of traffic accidents, rising incidence of patients suffering from spinal cord injuries, ageing population, and rise in demand for devices that effectively manage spinal cord injuries”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Manufacturers

Arthrex, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

ConMed Corporation

DePuy Synthes

Globus Medical, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

NuVasive, Inc.

Orthofix International NV

Rewalk Robotics Ltd.

Smith & Nephew PLC

Spinal Technology, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.





Winning Strategy

As a result of the increased technological discoveries and product improvements, mid-size to smaller businesses are expanding their market share by providing new technologies with higher usability.

In September 2019, Stryker released a spine journal in which the company discussed the results of Sakos' pivotal trials or spinejack system. In terms of decreasing ALF (adjacent level fracture) and reconstructing the vertebral body, the trial's findings demonstrated that the spinejack system is superior to alternative methods.

Medtronic unveiled the Infinity OCT spinal system in September 2018. The device was developed to ensure effective cervical spinal surgery and is outfitted with biologics and navigation. The efficiency of the neck and upper back fusion processes will be improved with increased usage of the infinite OCT spinal system.

Spectra Wave Writer spinal cord stimulators were launched in Europe in 2019, by Boston Scientific. Through the application of electric impulses, the gadget can treat persistent spinal cord damage.





Growth Factors

One of the main factors driving the growth of the orthopedic trauma devices market is the rising cases of osteoarthritis.

For instance, the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center reported that in the U.S. there are roughly 54 cases of spinal cord injury per million people every year.





Developments in spinal surgical implants by leading players are also expected to fuel demand growth over the coming years.

For instance, the Go-2 targeted epidural spinal stimulation device was given breakthrough status by the U.S. FDA in June 2020, with the goal of promoting the recovery of leg motor function in patients with spinal cord injury (SCI).



To increase their market share, businesses are focusing on developing technologically sophisticated trauma devices. The technological and functional developments in spinal trauma devices boost sales growth.

Key Segments in Spinal Trauma Devices Industry Research

By Product: Internal Fixation Devices External Fixation Devices

By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics Others

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA







More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global spinal trauma devices market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (internal fixation devices, external fixation devices) and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

