Global Chromatography Systems Market Expected to Register a Revenue of $16,014.9 Million and Rise at a CAGR of 6.6% during the 2019-2026 Timeframe [100-Pages] | Depicted by Research Dive

The global chromatography systems market is predicted to see progressive growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for chromatography systems from the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. Based on type, the gas chromatography systems sub-segment to be most productive. Regionally, the North America region is expected to hold the biggest market share.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global chromatography systems market is anticipated to garner $16,014.9 million and rise at a CAGR of 6.6% throughout the analysis timeframe from 2019 to 2026.

As per our analysts, the chromatography technique is highly important in the hospital & research industry for cancer treatment along with the identification of cancer cells. Besides, the increasing use of chromatography systems in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry for the analysis of various functional groups and purity of drug compounds is expected to bolster the growth of the chromatography systems market during the analysis period. Moreover, the growing use of the chromatography technique in the environmental laboratory to check air quality, in the production industry to check water quality, and many more are predicted to propel the growth of the market in the coming period. However, the high price of instruments and alternatives to chromatography techniques may hamper the growth of the market over the estimated period.

Request an Exclusive PDF Sample of Chromatography Systems Market

The rising importance of the chromatography technique in forensic laboratories, research laboratories, and protein purification is expected to create wide growth opportunities for the chromatography systems market during the forecast timeframe. In addition, the growing R&D activities and improvements in chromatography techniques to improve the accuracy and precision of analytical results are expected to boost the growth of the market throughout the analysis period.

Segments of the Chromatography Systems Market

The report has divided the market into segments based on type, end-use, and region.

Type: Gas Chromatography Systems Sub-Segment to be Most Productive

The gas chromatography systems sub-segment is predicted to generate a revenue of $7,145.1 million over the forecast period. This is mainly due to the wide range of usage of gas chromatography systems in quality control in the production of petroleum chemicals. Moreover, the increasing R&D activities in pharmaceutical, biomedical, and environmental industries are expected to foster the growth of the chromatography systems market sub-segment during the analysis period.

End-Use: Hospital & Research Industries Sub-Segment to be Most Gainful

The hospital & research industries sub-segment is expected to garner $5,983.1 million in revenue over the estimated timeframe. Chromatography is one of the most powerful diagnostic techniques in the hospital & research sector which is predicted to fuel the growth of the market sub-segment during the forecast period.

Ask an Analyst or schedule a call to get the latest Trends of Chromatography Systems Market

North America Region to Hold the Highest Market Share

The North America region of the chromatography systems market is expected to generate $5,960.6 million in revenue throughout the analysis period. This is mainly due to the increasing government investments, the high occurrence of cancer, and growing pharmaceutical medicines research activities in this region. Moreover, the strong existence of leading market players in this region is expected to drive the regional growth of the market during the estimated period.

Key Players of the Market

The major players of the chromatography systems market include

GE Healthcare

Novasep Holding

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Pall Corporation

Waters Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

GL Sciences Inc.

JASCO Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Quadrex Corporation

Agilent Technologies Inc.

These players are widely working on the development of new business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to acquire a leading position in the global industry.



For instance, on February 2022, Agilent Technologies Inc., a global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets announced its acquisition of Virtual Control’s AI technology, a leading AI and machine learning software developer. With this acquisition, Agilent aimed to integrate the software, namely, ACIES, with its industry-leading gas chromatography and mass spectrometry (GS/MS) platforms to enhance the productivity, efficiency, and accuracy of high-throughput labs of the company all around the world.

Further, the report also presents other important aspects including SWOT analysis, product portfolio, the financial performance of the key players, and the latest strategic development.

Customize the Chromatography Systems Market report data as per your Format and Definition & Avail 10%OFF

More about Chromatography Systems Market:

Mr.Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor,New York NY10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website:https://www.researchdive.com Blog:https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter:https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521