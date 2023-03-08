Global Charcoal Facewash Market Anticipated to Garner $4,607.2 Million in Revenue and Rise at a CAGR of 5.1% during the Analysis Period 2021-2028 [170-Pages] | Explicated by Research Dive

The global charcoal facewash market is predicted to witness significant growth during the forecast period, as charcoal facewash delivers deep cleaning and acne control benefits. Based on the application, the cleansing sub-segment to be most productive. Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the dominant market share.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global charcoal facewash market is envisioned to generate a revenue of $4,607.2 million and grow at a CAGR of 5.1% throughout the estimated period from 2021 to 2028.

As per our analysts, charcoal facewash can effectively address several skincare concerns like dull skin, especially in winter, acne problems, and various other issues, which is expected to propel the growth of the market over the analysis period. Besides, activated charcoal can exfoliate absorb toxins from the skin and detoxify it, and provides a deep cleansing effect to the pores which is further predicted to uplift the growth of the charcoal facewash market during the forecast timeframe. Moreover, the rapid growth of e-commerce platforms and social media marketing is expected to create immense growth opportunities for the market during the estimated period. Additionally, celebrity endorsements enable facewash brands to attract customers with their wide social media presence which is expected to enhance the growth of the market in the coming period. However, the availability of substitute facewash types may hamper the growth of the market throughout the analysis timeframe.

Segments of the Charcoal Facewash Market

The report has divided the market into segments based on application, gender, distribution channel, and region.

Application: Cleansing Sub-Segment to be Most Productive

The cleansing sub-segment is projected to generate $1,776.5 million in revenue during the estimated period. Charcoal facewash provides an intense cleansing effect on the skin and delivers improved skin quality which is the factor expected to boost the growth of the market sub-segment over the analysis period.

Gender: Female Sub-Segment to be Most Profitable

The female sub-segment is expected to garner $2,447.7 million in revenue during the forecast timeframe. This is mainly because the adoption of beauty and personal care products, such as facewash is high among the female population. In addition, the significant rise in the crowd of working women globally and their urge to look confident and presentable is predicted to amplify the growth of the charcoal facewash market over the analysis period.

Distribution Channel: Hypermarket/Supermarket Sub-Segment to be Most Gainful

The hypermarket/supermarket sub-segment is predicted to register $1,680.6 million in revenue over the estimated timeframe. This is majorly because consumers love to select products at these stores with their freedom. In addition, the prices of goods are normally low at hypermarkets/supermarkets and these stores are the one-stop destination for shopping which are the major factors expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Have Expansive Growth Opportunities

The Asia-Pacific region of the charcoal facewash market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.9% throughout the analysis timeframe. This is mainly due to the growing population of working women, rising disposable income, and the rising consciousness of appearance and beauty among people of this region. Additionally, the strong presence of leading market players and the increased pollution caused in this region due to rapid urbanization and globalization are predicted to thrive the regional growth of the market over the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Charcoal Facewash Market

The rise of the Covid-19 pandemic has badly impacted several industries and caused uncertainties and financial crises. However, the charcoal facewash market has experienced a positive impact throughout the pandemic. This is broadly due to the rising demand for facewash and other personal care products, such as soaps, sanitizers, and other cleaning agents during that period. Moreover, the increased collaboration made by the popular cosmetics brand has further inclined the growth of the market throughout the crisis.

Key Players of the Market

The major players of the charcoal facewash market include

BuyWOW

Pond’s

Biocrown Biotechnology Co. Limited

Biore

L’Oréal

Nature’s Organic

Clinique

Oxyglow Cosmetics

Guangzhou Zuofun Cosmetics Co. Limited

Olay

These players are mainly working on the development of new business strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to obtain a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in November 2022, Bombay Shaving Company, a consumer goods company launched its new product, namely, “Activated Bamboo Charcoal Face Wash”. The aim of the company behind launching this product is to project deep cleansing and detoxifying attributes of charcoal to provide an optimum solution for the raising issue of removing toxicity from the skin.

Further, the report also summarizes other vital aspects including SWOT analysis, product portfolio, the financial performance of the key players, and the latest strategic development.

