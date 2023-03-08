Allworth Financial Acquires $417M BD Affiliated Advisory Team from Indiana’s One To One Financial Advisors

26th acquisition in five years expands Allworth’s Midwest presence

/EIN News/ -- Folsom, California, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allworth Financial, the 9th fastest growing registered investment advisor (RIA) in America[1], announced today that it has acquired a three-person advisory team and their client relationships from Indianapolis-based One To One Financial Advisors. While specific financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, the acquisition, Allworth’s 26th in five years, brings an additional $417 million in assets under administration (AUA) to Allworth Financial. The team specializes in providing comprehensive retirement planning and client-focused investment and risk management guidance.

“We are always seeking new and better ways to meet the needs of the people we serve,” said One To One partner-advisor, Michael Schankerman. “I know that I speak for my fellow partner-advisors in this transition, Benjamin Abraham and David Klaus, when I say that the additional services and technologies that moving under the Allworth Financial umbrella will provide to our clients made entering into this partnership an easy decision.”

“Experienced RIA and BD affiliated firms and advisory teams that have built thriving practices, and which are good cultural fits, are what we look for,” said Allworth Co-CEO and Co-founder, Scott Hanson. “This is a unique and exciting partnership for everyone involved, and my Co-CEO, Pat McClain, and I, along with everyone at Allworth Financial, welcome the new advisory team from One To One and look forward to accomplishing great things together.”

Allworth Financial, with $15 billion in AUM, clients in all 50 states, and offices in every region of the country, was founded in 1993 in Sacramento, California. The firm has earned the National Business Research Institute’s Circle of Excellence award for client satisfaction three times, which ranks it among the most-admired wealth management brands in America.

About Allworth Financial

With its direct and educational approach to advising, award-winning Allworth Financial is a full-service independent financial advisory firm that specializes in retirement planning, investment advising, tax planning & preparation, estate planning, and 401(k) management. Allworth delivers short- and long-term investment and financial planning solutions and guidance to help clients achieve their goals and strategically prepare for retirement.

[1] https://www.riachannel.com/top-wealth-managers-growth-in-assets-Allworth-Financial/

