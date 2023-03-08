The Shyft Group Debuts Game-Changing Blue Arc Class 5 All-Electric Crew Cab

/EIN News/ -- The truck combines a Class 5 EV chassis with a lightweight aluminum dump body and spacious cab, designed to power the EV transition for construction, utilities, snow removal, landscaping and more

NOVI, Mich., March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF) has revealed its latest innovation: an all-electric Class 5 Crew Cab. Daryl Adams, President and CEO of The Shyft Group, introduced the Blue Arc™ EV Solutions truck during a press conference at NTEA’s Work Truck Week 2023 in Indianapolis.

“It’s about flexibility, innovation and creating unique solutions for our customers,” said Daryl Adams, President and CEO, The Shyft Group. “The new Blue Arc Class 5 All Electric Crew Cab is truly in a class of its own. Never before have you seen a cab like this on a work truck, and customers are asking for it.”

Using Shyft’s Work Driven Design™ process, this all-electric vehicle is optimized for crews with a walk-in-van style cab that features a sliding door and weather-protected steps for safe curbside entrance and exit. The spacious interior at 85 inches high and 88.5 inches wide allows crews to walk up into the cab, stand or sit comfortably, and set up a mobile workstation that allows team members to stay plugged in throughout the day.

“Not only is the Crew Cab EV designed explicitly for crew comfort, safety and productivity, but this unique and highly flexible cab chassis allows for a variety of bodies for stake trucks, box trucks, dump trucks and more,” said Adams. “The applications are endless from landscaping to moving vans to power companies and others. This innovative truck brings new markets to Shyft and helps accelerate the transformation to EVs across our country.”

Using Blue Arc’s proprietary, modular Class 5 commercial-grade EV chassis, the truck is built to handle the payloads and go the distance in end uses such as construction, trades, municipalities, snow removal and landscaping.

The EV work truck features lithium-ion liquid-cooled battery packs and an optional 450-watt-hour integrated solar roof package. It is optimized for Level 2 and DC fast charging with an accelerated charge time of 2-6 hours and a 200-plus mile range. The lightweight aluminum dump body on display at Work Truck Week is designed by the company’s DuraMag™ brand and features a payload capacity ranging from 6,000-10,000 pounds.

Blue Arc plans to integrate the latest in proven vehicle and driver safety technology such as 360° cameras with 12-inch in-dash HD displays, front parking sensor and blind spot detection, tire pressure monitoring, weather-protected steps, and keyless and automated entry.

The Class 5 EV chassis will also be available in strip chassis and cowl chassis in the near future to electrify buses, shuttles, motorcoaches and other vehicles making a transition to all-electric.

SHYFT DRIVES SOLUTIONS ACROSS THE COMMERCIAL VEHICLE INDUSTRY

In addition to the Blue Arc Class 5 Crew Cab debut, The Shyft Group is showcasing several innovations from its networked family of brands at Work Truck Week:

Utilimaster celebrates 50 years of quality and excellence in the delivery-vehicle sector in 2023. Continuing its strong customer focus that makes them a leader in this space, Utilimaster will display its new Rapid Cab Cooling System, designed to efficiently and quickly provide drivers with protection from weather-related discomfort.

Royal Truck Body will highlight its new steel XP Service Body, precision engineered to eliminate water, salt and chemical traps and featuring a proprietary high-endurance coating for a glossy, high-edge finish to seal out weather and wear. The body is third-party tested to live up to its promise on the punishing proving grounds of a leading commercial testing facility and is performance-rated for 250,000 miles. It comes fully loaded with our extensive complement of standard features and the Royal Ladder Rack and Internal Master Lock Security system. The XP service body is now available in 8- and 9-foot configurations with an 11-foot model coming later this year at Royal and Duramag branches as well as select distributors.

Magnum will feature select truck racks and accessories, including a new Commander Headache Rack complete with lighting kit from another Shyft brand, Strobes-R-Us. Magnum’s products improve safety and security not just for trade workers hauling heavy machinery and materials, but also for outdoor enthusiasts seeking a better way to transport ATVs, snowmobiles, watercraft and other valuable equipment.

The Shyft Group will also participate in the Work Truck Week Ride & Drive, taking place at the Indiana Convention Center from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, March 8 and 9. Participants can experience the powerful torque and smooth handling of the all-electric Blue Arc Class 3 delivery van that debuted at WTW 2022.

Customers, media and other Work Truck Week attendees are encouraged to visit booth #2921/2927 to learn more about the company's cross-brand synergies and latest developments.

