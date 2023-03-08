Treez and New York CAURD Coalition Announce Strategic Partnership to Provide Training Program to NY Retail License Applicants

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treez , the leading enterprise commerce technology platform that streamlines retail and supply chain operations within the cannabis industry, today announced the launch of a strategic partnership with the New York CAURD Coalition , a membership group of over 100 social equity and justice involved conditional adult-use retail dispensary applicants and licensees in the state of New York. This announcement comes on the heels of the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) doubling the amount of retail licenses in New York from 150 to 300 on March 2nd, 2023.



Through this partnership, Treez will provide all New York CAURD Coalition members with a series of exclusive and dedicated live, in-person training events beginning in March 2023. Trainings will include everything from how to run a successful retail dispensary to maximizing profit margin and operational efficiency through data and analytics provided through point of sale and digital payment technology. Founded in 2016, Treez is bringing its extensive experience and expertise as the technology provider for growing independent retail operators in the largest cannabis markets throughout the U.S. to educate CAURD applicants on how to run a successful dispensary from startup to growth.

“We are honored and excited to begin working with the CAURD Coalition in New York to bring resources, support and education to all of the prospective retail license holders across the state,” says John Ucciferri, VP of Marketing at Treez. “These future retailers will be at the forefront of what will become one of the biggest cannabis markets in the world. As active and committed members of the New York cannabis community, we see it as our duty to provide them with the tools and expertise that Treez has built over years as an industry leader.”

“At the CAURD Coalition, we are committed to working closely with the OCM and New York state in creating an equitable and sustainable cannabis marketplace,” says Jayson Tantalo, VP of Operations, of NY CAURD Coalition. “We’re all about community and collaboration, and we are excited to utilize our partnership with Treez to gain insight and education for our members into running successful retail cannabis businesses.”

About Treez

Treez is the leading enterprise cloud commerce platform that streamlines retail and supply chain operations within the cannabis market. Through Treez's innovative technology and open API platform for retailers and brands, the company provides a robust breadth and depth of software and digital payments solutions, along with dedicated 24/7 customer support, required to operate a successful modern dispensary.

Solutions include point-of-sale, dispensary inventory management, omnichannel sales capabilities and multiple cashless payment options all on a mission-critical platform that ensures regulatory compliance across every supply chain transaction. The innovative technology also connects essential brands with their retailers through a centralized brand catalog with real-time market insights. The extensible open API platform provides smooth integration into a variety of best-of-breed solutions, including CRM, marketplace, cashless payments and data analytics across the partner ecosystem. Layered on top is a dedicated client success team and 24/7 customer support, giving retailers everything they need to grow their business.

About New York CAURD Coalition

New York CAURD Coalition is a membership group for social equity and justice-involved conditional adult-use retail dispensary applicants and licensees in the state of New York. Our mission is to define the future of New York State cannabis by investing in our members through educational pathways and ensuring instant access to resources in order to create a sustainable, equitable, and inclusive cannabis industry.

