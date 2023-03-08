Presidio Federal Announces Partnership with Peraton in Service to Department of Homeland Security

Data Center and Cloud Optimization Contract to Include Presidio Federal’s Expertise

/EIN News/ -- Reston, VA, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio Federal today announced its partnership with Peraton as a subcontractor in support of the DHS Data Center and Cloud Optimization (DCCO) Indefinite-Delivery Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract. The contract has a ceiling of $2.685 billion and is the most recent example of the working relationship Presidio Federal has established with federal systems integrators such as Peraton.

“This accomplishment highlights the value our network, cloud and cybersecurity expertise brings to the engagement,” said Thad Anderson, General Manager of Presidio Federal. “Our team on the ground is focused on supporting Peraton’s efforts at DHS and we’re excited about the opportunity to partner with Peraton moving forward,” he added.

The purpose of the DCCO IDIQ contract is to provide DHS with information technology services to manage and operate the DHS Hybrid Computing Environment (HCE). The HCE is a collection of enterprise computing resources including a data center, colocation sites, and DHS acquired commercial and private cloud services. Peraton, as the prime contractor on the DHS DCCO contract, will acquire associated professional services from Presidio Federal that automate, optimize, and modernize the HCE.

About Presidio Government Solutions

Presidio Government Solutions, publicly branded Presidio Federal, is a purpose-built and mission-driven IT services and solutions provider dedicated to serving the federal government. Presidio Federal leverages its wealth of experience and deep relationships across its partner ecosystem, creating an environment of active collaboration and real-time responsiveness. The company develops and delivers the most advanced technologies through expert knowledge centers in automation, augmentation, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, collaboration and data center. Presidio Federal is a wholly owned subsidiary of Presidio, Inc.

