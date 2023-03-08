Submit Release
Doug MacDonald, Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer, to address J.P. Morgan’s 2023 Industrials Conference on March 15

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doug MacDonald, Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI), will address the J.P. Morgan’s 2023 Industrials Conference on March 15, 2023 at 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

CN will provide a live webcast via the Investors section of its website at www.cn.ca/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts:

Media Investment Community
Jonathan Abecassis Paul Butcher
Senior Manager Vice-President
Media Relations Investor Relations
438-455-3692
media@cn.ca 		(514) 399-0052
investor.relations@cn.ca

