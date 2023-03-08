Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,341 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 378,855 in the last 365 days.

Our women builders on the CASE

/EIN News/ -- Read the full story on cnhindustrial.com

London, March 8, 2023

Find out what happened when volunteers representing CNH Industrial’s brand CASE Construction Equipment joined forces with non-profit housing charity Habitat for Humanity in Racine, Wisconsin, USA.

At the charity’s inaugural Women Build event held in the city, 20 of our female employees volunteered to help construct new, safe, and affordable homes for single mothers in Racine.

It was especially powerful because we created a strong, sister-like bond while also helping other women,” said Jessica Klein, Marketing & Communications Manager at CASE in Racine.

This was a great example of how we empower the women in our workforce to make a difference.

Learn more about this project at bit.ly/BreakingNewGround_en and discover how CNH Industrial is dedicated to creating a diverse, equitable and inclusive work environment.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Media contacts:

Rebecca Fabian         Anna Angelini
North America United Kingdom
Tel. +1 312 515 2249 Tel. +44 (0)7725 826 007

mediarelations@cnhind.com

Attachments


Primary Logo

CNH Industrial employees representing the CASE Construction Equipment brand while volunteering with Habitat for Humanity

CNH Industrial employees representing the CASE Construction Equipment brand while volunteering with Habitat for Humanity

You just read:

Our women builders on the CASE

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more