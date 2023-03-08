Arbe to Participate at the 35th Annual ROTH Conference

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ARBE) (“Arbe”), the global leader in next-generation 4D Imaging Radar solutions, today announced that Kobi Marenko, Chief Executive Officer, will be participating at the 35th Annual ROTH Conference on Monday, March 13, 2023 in Dana Point, CA.

Kobi Marenko will hold one-on-one investor meetings during the day. Please contact your Roth salesperson to schedule a meeting.

For more information regarding this event, please visit Arbe’s events page here.

About The 35th Annual ROTH Conference

This year’s event will consist of 1-on-1 / small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, thematic industry panels, and company presentations by executive management from approximately 400 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors, including: Business Services, Consumer / Health & Wellness, Healthcare, Resources: Oil & Gas / Metals & Mining, Technology, Media & AgTech and Sustainability / ESG. To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/Roth2023Registration.

About Arbe

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), a global leader in Perception Radar Chipset Solutions, is spearheading a radar revolution, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous-driving. Arbe’s imaging radar is 100 times more detailed than any other radar on the market and is a mandatory sensor for L2+ and higher autonomy. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, delivery robots, commercial and industrial vehicles, and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe is a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market that has a projected total addressable market of $11 billion in 2025. Arbe is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has an office in the United States.

