National Veteran Business Development Council Announces Freddie Mac's Continued Support for Veteran Businesses
NVBDC announces Freddie Mac's returns as a Corporate Member.
We are expanding NVBDC opportunities for our Certified Service-Disabled / Veteran Owned Businesses. NVBDC is always available to answer your questions on how to get certified.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) today announced that Freddie Mac is returning as a Corporate Member. Freddie Mac is committed to supporting NVBDC Certified Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs). This includes an ongoing effort to enhance their outreach to secure SD/VOBs in their procurement opportunities.
— Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC
Freddie Mac’s mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. Since 1970, they have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent, or keep their homes. Freddie Mac recognizes the value that partners — such as veteran-owned businesses — bring to delivering on that mission and works to attract and develop diverse suppliers equipping them to better compete for contracting opportunities.
“Diverse suppliers continue to be at a significant disadvantage when it comes to doing business with large firms. Freddie Mac remains committed to better positioning service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses to compete for contracts at our company and elsewhere. This year, we are enhancing our supplier diversity development curriculum including re-launching our signature program – Supplier Academy – to help diverse businesses get from, ‘No to Know.’” said Wendell Chambliss, Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at Freddie Mac.
Additional support is available for more information on this opportunity with Freddie Mac at FreddieMac.com/Suppliers. Learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
