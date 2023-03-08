Ericom ZTEdge Cloud Security Platform Wins Three 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

Ericom Software, developer of the ZTEdge platform, has won three Gold 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in the Zero Trust Security, Network Security, and Browser Isolation product categories.

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ericom Software, a leading provider of Zero Trust cloud cybersecurity solutions and developer of the ZTEdge™ SSE Platform, announced today that it has won three Gold 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in the Zero Trust Security, Network Security, and Browser Isolation product categories.

The 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize companies, products, and professionals that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security. The finalists and winners were selected based on the strength of their nominations, as well as the popular vote by members of the information security community.

"We are honored that Ericom's ZTEdge SSE Platform has been recognized by the information security community and Cybersecurity Insiders for its innovation and excellence," said David Canellos, President and CEO of Ericom Software. "Winning in the categories of Zero Trust Security, Network Security, and Browser Isolation signifies our continuing commitment to developing Zero Trust cloud security solutions that play an important role in securing organizations from the growing threat of cyberattacks."

The ZTEdge SSE Platform cuts complexity, reduces cyber-risk, and improves performance, for enterprises of all sizes. The platform provides the comprehensive set of Zero Trust security controls required to meet the needs of distributed organizations. ZTEdge is delivered on the Ericom Global Cloud, a distributed high-availability elastic cloud platform powered by more than 50 distributed POPs globally.

ZTEdge supports multiple use cases, including:

Identify users and authenticate devices: Securely connecting the right people and devices to the right applications and resources.

Protect against ransomware and phishing: Protecting users and their devices as they interact with the web and email.

Protect apps and data from unmanaged device and BYOD risks: Delivering simple, secure system access for users on unmanaged devices, controlling application access and data sharing activity while also scanning traffic for malware threats and data exfiltration.

Secure remote access to private web and cloud applications: Providing a simple way to connect remote workers with private cloud and on-premises applications and remote desktops.

Control SaaS application access: Limiting access to public cloud apps to only authenticated and authorized users, eliminating credential theft risk and restricting data sharing privileges.

To learn more about the Ericom Global Cloud visit: https://www.ericom.com/ericom-global-cloud.

To learn more about the ZTEdge Cloud Security solution visit: https://www.zerotrustedge.com.

About Ericom Software and the ZTEdge Cloud Security Platform

Ericom Software is a leading provider of cloud-delivered, Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions that protect today's digitally distributed organizations from advanced security threats. The company's ZTEdge platform is the industry's most comprehensive and cost-effective Security Service Edge (SSE) solution. Ericom solutions leverage innovative remote browser isolation, application isolation, micro-segmentation, and virtualization technologies, and are delivered on the Ericom Global Cloud, a distributed high-availability elastic cloud platform powered by more than 50 distributed POPs globally. Ericom's cybersecurity solutions protect thousands of businesses and millions of end users worldwide. The company has offices around the world and a global network of distributors and partners.

# # #

Media Contact

Domenick Cilea, Springboard, 1 7326106850, dcilea@springboardpr.com

SOURCE Ericom