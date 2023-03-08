Canadawide Sports Inc. Announces Rollout of Employee Ownership Program to All Staff

Submit Release
Canadawide Sports Inc. is proud to announce the rollout of its Employee Ownership Plan to all staff members across the company.

ST. GEORGE, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadawide Sports Inc. is proud to announce the rollout of its Employee Ownership Plan to all staff members across the company. The program allows all employees to have a stake in the company and share in its success.

The ownership plan gives employees the opportunity to own a portion of the company through the allocation of company stock. This will enable employees to benefit financially from the company’s growth and profitability and align their interests with those of the company.
“Canadawide Sports is committed to creating a positive and rewarding work environment for all of our employees,” said Shawn Fuller, President of Canadawide Sports Inc. “We believe that the Employee Ownership Program will not only enhance employee engagement and loyalty but also drive our business forward.”

The rollout is part of Canadawide Sports Inc.’s long-term strategic plan, which includes employee retention, engagement, and a culture of ownership. The program will also help the company attract and retain top talent and create a more inclusive workplace.

“We are excited to provide our employees with an opportunity to share in our company’s success,” said Fuller. “We believe our employees are our most valued asset, and we are committed to investing in their futures.”

