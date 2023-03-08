Vonco Acquires Genesis Plastics Welding, a Trusted Plastics Contract Manufacturer

This acquisition significantly expands Vonco's plastic contract manufacturing capabilities and services for healthcare and consumer markets.

Vonco Products LLC, an industry-leading risk-free plastic products and packaging manufacturer is excited to announce the acquisition of Genesis Plastics Welding, it's third acquisition in as many years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230308005247/en/

Indiana-based Genesis Plastics Welding is an ISO 13485-certified:2016 thermoplastics contract manufacturer providing world-class medical device innovation and collaboration through radio frequency (RF) welding and heat-sealing.

"Vonco is on a mission to create more value by broadening the scope of our innovative services and product lines for our customers," said Keith Smith, CEO of Vonco.

This acquisition will enable Vonco to provide exceptional support and value to clients who need specialty medical devices, fluid bags, flexible packaging, contract packaging and sterilization management. Additional capabilities include:

RF welding and heat-sealing manufacturing

Increased clean room manufacturing footprint

Expanded product offerings: bioprocessing, cell separation and culture, cryogenic storage, and blood bags

For nearly three decades, Genesis has tailored its custom solutions to create value and reduce risk by providing breakthrough single-use fluid bags and other disposable healthcare products. Their expertise in RF welding, in combination with industry experience, helped leading OEMs with concept design, process and product validation, materials selection and evaluation, prototyping, product and process improvement, sterilization, PVC replacement and much more.

Tom Ryder, CEO of Genesis, said "We pride ourselves on staying on top of the latest industry trends and technologies to support and understand our clients' business needs." He continued, "We are assured to know that Vonco aligns with our passion to collaborate with current and future customers to manufacture life saving devices and provide solutions that enable innovation."

Smith added, "This acquisition will support our mission of "We care more", by merging the talent of both organizations and supporting our ability to produce even more end-to-end solutions for our customers. The addition will expand our plastic contract manufacturing capabilities within our current line of infection prevention, medical fluid bags and specimen transport products. Genesis Plastics Welding clients can expect to receive even greater quality, support, service, and innovation as both teams integrate."

To learn more about the Genesis Plastics Welding acquisition visit www.vonco.com/genesis-plastics-welding, call 800.323.9077, or email sales@vonco.com.

Vonco is an FDA registered facility with Class II medical device capability and is ISO 13485:2016 Certified.

About Vonco

Vonco Products (www.vonco.com) delivers the experience, innovation, technology, and creativity needed to take ideas from concept to commercialization – as quickly as possible. Both a packaging company and a components company, Vonco fills a unique space of manufacturing both custom flexible packaging solutions, and custom flexible component solutions. Vonco started as a custom equipment and packaging pioneer. Now with over sixty years of experience, equipment requests have shifted to designing and manufacturing customized plastic products, packaging and components. The unparalleled ability to customize liquid tight bags of any desired shape or fitment using both supported and unsupported films gives Vonco an edge over peers in medical and consumer markets.

About Genesis Plastics Welding

Genesis Plastics Welding is an Indiana-based ISO 13485-certified contract manufacturer specialized in the art of radio frequency (RF) welding and heat sealing of thermoplastic components and products. As an industry leader, Genesis is a go-to manufacturing partner for flexible single-patient devices and custom fluid bags for clients worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230308005247/en/