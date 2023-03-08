Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,338 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 378,958 in the last 365 days.

Accuray Incorporated to Speak at 33rd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference

Company to Take Part in Fireside Chat Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 1:00pm PST / 4:00pm EST

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated ARAY announced today its participation in the 33rd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference taking place March 13-15, 2023. The management team is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 1:00pm PST / 4:00pm EST.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed on the Accuray website at investors.accuray.com. A replay will be available on the company's website following the event. The webcast replay of the presentation will begin about one hour after the conclusion of the live presentation and will be available for approximately 90 days.

The Oppenheimer Conference will connect institutional investors to a wide variety of public and private healthcare companies spanning all major sectors of the healthcare industry.

About Accuray
Accuray Incorporated ARAY is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on FacebookLinkedInTwitter, and YouTube.

Investor Contact
Aman Patel, CFA
Investor Relations, ICR-Westwicke
+1 (443) 450-4191
aman.patel@westwicke.com

Media Contact
Beth Kaplan
Public Relations Director, Accuray
+1 (408) 789-4426
bkaplan@accuray.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accuray-incorporated-to-speak-at-33rd-annual-oppenheimer-healthcare-conference-301765410.html

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated

You just read:

Accuray Incorporated to Speak at 33rd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more