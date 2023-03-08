Accuray Incorporated to Speak at 33rd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference

Company to Take Part in Fireside Chat Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 1:00pm PST / 4:00pm EST

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated ARAY announced today its participation in the 33rd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference taking place March 13-15, 2023. The management team is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 1:00pm PST / 4:00pm EST.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed on the Accuray website at investors.accuray.com . A replay will be available on the company's website following the event. The webcast replay of the presentation will begin about one hour after the conclusion of the live presentation and will be available for approximately 90 days.

The Oppenheimer Conference will connect institutional investors to a wide variety of public and private healthcare companies spanning all major sectors of the healthcare industry.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated ARAY is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

