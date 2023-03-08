CLASS ACTION ALERT: Law Office of Brodsky & Smith Announces that a Class Action Has Been Filed Against Match Group, Inc. (MTCH)

Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2023) - Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that a class action has been filed against Match Group, Inc. ("Match" or the "Company") MTCH for possible breaches of Federal Securities laws. Match is a technology and social media company that operates one of the world's largest portfolios of online dating brands and apps. Match's most notable dating apps include Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid, and PlentyOfFish. Tinder, which generated more than half of Match's revenue during the Class Period, is Match's largest brand.

The Class Period is November 3, 2021 and January 31, 2023. The deadline for filing for lead plaintiff is May 5, 2023.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants represented that Tinder was effectively executing several critical product initiatives that would drive growth for Match in 2022 and beyond. For example, as recently as May 2022, Defendants assured investors that Tinder was "on track" with these product initiatives and "on schedule with what [Tinder] planned to deliver in 2022."

On August 2, 2022, however, Match announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022 and warned that it expected Tinder's growth to slow in the second half of 2022 as the result of poor product execution.

On this news, the price of Match stock declined more than 17% from a close of $76.71 per share on August 2, 2022, to close at $63.24 per share on August 3, 2022.

Thereafter, on January 31, 2023, the Company reported disappointing financial results for 2022, including total revenue that missed the Company's prior guidance. The shortfall was largely attributed to "weaker-than-expected product execution at Tinder, the effects of which became more pronounced as the year progressed."

On this news, the price of Match stock declined another 5% from a close of $54.12 per share on January 31, 2023, to close at $51.41 per share on February 1, 2023.

According to the filed complaint, throughout the Class Period, Match made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects, including: (1) the Company was not effectively executing on Tinder's new product initiatives; (2) as a result, the Company was not on track to deliver Tinder's planned product initiatives in 2022; and (3) therefore, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

