Benjamin Lewis’s talent is on another level and revealed worldwide with his debut single and video, “Waiting For A Sign”
Benjamin Lewis Releases Highly Anticipated Single, "Waiting For A Sign"LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, musician Benjamin Lewis is proud to announce the release of his highly anticipated single, "Waiting For A Sign." The song reflects Lewis' journey over the years and perfectly introduces his upcoming debut EP.
"This song demonstrates in a way kind of where I am today – ready to show the world who I am and what I'm made of." ‘Waiting for a Sign’ is the first of four songs on my EP that I’ll release in the next few weeks. The EP I wrote and its whole production allows a glimpse to my personality and the way it was shaped along the years. I’ve waited a long time, I’ve worked so hard, and now it’s time for my music and myself to be shown.” says Lewis.
Lewis knew he wanted to make music for most of his life but was too shy to say it aloud. Despite people around him having doubts that he had it in him, he kept on going because he had faith in himself. "Waiting for a Sign" reflects this state of mind – one ready to start the fight and reveal himself to the world.
The accompanying music video showcases Lewis overcoming his fears while wrapped like a mummy in an abandoned warehouse. The visuals are as powerful as they are creative, allowing viewers to look intimately into Lewis' personal story and showcasing his talent as an artist.
He states, It was very challenging to be wrapped like a mummy for a good couple of hours, but it was worth it cause it helped deliver a very strong element of the song. We cover ourselves in layers, afraid to show who we are. The layers may protect from damage, but they’re also very restricting, even paralyzing in a way. Only when you shed the layers can you be yourself. It takes a lot of courage and time, but I think it’s a process we all must go through to be truly whole.”
When speaking about the creative process of writing the song and filming the video, Lewis reveals writing "Waiting for a Sign" happened almost instinctively, and it took less than an hour to complete the lyrics and melody. However, he believes the challenging part was finding the right people to make the sounds and visuals in his head come to life. Once Lewis started writing, he knew precisely what the song should sound like.
Lewis states, "It was very tough finding a great producer that speaks the same musical language as me, who's willing to listen to my ideas, who knows how to make them happen, and who integrates their ideas and vision into mine. "Waiting for a Sign" is also the first time a song of mine got produced, so I didn't know what to expect. I was very nervous to start the production process, but it was fun and inspirational once we started working, and I am proud of the final product."
With its impressive production quality and captivating visuals, "Waiting For A Sign" will surely be one of the biggest hits from independent artists worldwide this year.
For more information, follow Benjamin Lewis on Instagram to stay up-to-date with his music and events, and check out the official video for "Waiting For A Sign" on YouTube and share it with your friends.
About Benjamin Lewis
Benjamin Lewis is an up-and-coming musician set to release his EP "High in the Sky." The EP features a unique concept where each song explores a different genre and style. Although they are different from each other, the songs share a common thread that tells a cohesive story about the artist.
